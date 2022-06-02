Neil Critchley quits as Blackpool manager to become assistant at Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Critchley quits as Blackpool manager to become assistant at Aston Villa

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 5:13 pm
Neil Critchley has left his position as Blackpool manager to become Steven Gerrard's assistant at Aston Villa (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Critchley has left his position as Blackpool manager to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa (Richard Sellers/PA)

Aston Villa have appointed Neil Critchley as Steven Gerrard’s assistant manager.

Critchley’s appointment at Villa Park leaves Championship side Blackpool looking for a new manager.

The 43-year-old, who guided the Seasiders to League One promotion in 2020/21, knows Gerrard from his time working at Liverpool’s academy where he coached the under-18s and under-23s.

He will replace Michael Beale, who leaves to take up the position as QPR’s new manager.

Critchley was a huge success at Bloomfield Road following his March 2020 appointment, guiding the club back to the Championship via the play-offs in his first season in charge before consolidating their position in the second tier.

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler says he is “disappointed” by Critchley’s exit.

He said on the club website: “Neil has been a consummate professional ever since arriving at Blackpool and really bought into what this club and town are all about. He has built up strong relationships with the staff, players and supporters and made some special memories for us all.

“Naturally, we are disappointed to lose him, but thank him for all that he has achieved during his time at Bloomfield Road and wish him well in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

“Our primary focus now turns to succession planning and making the best possible appointment to continue taking this great club of ours forward.”

