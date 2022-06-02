Pierluigi Gollini returns to Atalanta after loan spell at Tottenham ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pierluigi Gollini returns to Atalanta after loan spell at Tottenham ends

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 5:33 pm
Pierluigi Gollini will return to parent club Atalanta at the end of his loan spell (Nick Potts/PA)
Pierluigi Gollini has returned to parent club Atalanta at the end of his loan spell at Tottenham.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper was on a season-long loan from the Serie A side, but, as he was back-up to France captain Hugo Lloris, he only made 10 appearances, the last of which came in January.

Spurs, who had an obligation to sign Gollini permanently if he met certain criteria during his loan, said in a statement: “We can confirm the departure of Pierluigi Gollini following the conclusion of his loan spell from Atalanta.

“The goalkeeper joined us last July for the duration of the 2021/22 season and made 10 appearances in our colours.

“We thank Pierluigi for his service and wish him well for the future.”

Spurs have a replacement lined up as they have agreed a deal for Fraser Forster, who will join the club on a free transfer when his contract at Southampton ends.

Spurs have agreed a deal to sign Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster
Forster was at the club’s training base to undergo a medical last week and the PA news agency understands that deal will be announced soon.

The north London club have made an active start to the summer, having already announced the signing of Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.

The 33-year-old joins from Inter Milan on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal.

