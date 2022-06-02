England will look to eke out early advantage in first Test against New Zealand

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England opened their summer under new captain Ben Stokes in chaotic fashion, with 17 wickets falling on the first day of the Test against New Zealand at Lord’s.

England had rattled through the Kiwis’ batting line up, dismissing them for just 132 in exactly 40 overs with Matthew Potts and James Anderson taking four wickets apiece.

But England’s batting frailties returned as they collapsed to 116 for seven at stumps, with work still to do to earn a first-innings advantage.

A first for England

Jack Leach has symptoms of concussion following his head injury whilst fielding. As per concussion guidelines, he has been withdrawn from this Test. We will confirm a concussion replacement in due course. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/stuy0CQbYD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 2, 2022

Jack Leach was forced to leave the field with a potential head injury in the first session, with England later confirming the spinner would not play any further part in the Test after exhibiting symptoms of concussion. Matt Parkinson was confirmed to replace Leach for his Test debut and became England’s first-ever concussion replacement.

Picture of the day

Stokes wore a shirt with Graham Thorpe’s number on it for the toss (ECB)

Stokes donned a shirt bearing the name and cap number (564) of Graham Thorpe, who won 100 Test caps and lost his job as England’s assistant coach after the Ashes. Thorpe is currently seriously ill and in hospital.

Number of the day

Potts finished his first day in an English shirt with four wickets (Adam Davy/PA)

Matthew Potts became player number 704 to be awarded an England Test cap. The Durham seamer claimed his maiden Test wicket with his fifth delivery on the international scene, and ended the day with four for 13 from 9.2 when he left the field with cramp.

Shane Warne

The players, fans and coaches all stood for 23 seconds of applause in memory of the Australian (Adam Davy/PA)

Lord’s paid tribute to the late Australian leg spinner with players, coaches and supporters rising for 23 seconds of applause at the end of the 23rd over. The Sky commentary box was also renamed in his honour.

What’s next for England?

England will have to dig deep on the second morning to eke as much out of their lower order as they can to take an advantage in the first innings after losing five wickets in 28 balls to close on 116 for seven. Much will be riding on the shoulders of Ben Foakes if England are going to move into a position of strength at Lord’s.