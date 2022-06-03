Football rumours: Arsenal identify Gabriel Jesus as primary transfer target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Arsenal identify Gabriel Jesus as primary transfer target

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 7:19 am
Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus is reportedly wanted by Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Arsenal have settled on their primary transfer target, the Daily Mirror reports. According to the paper, club bosses are intent on bringing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus to the Gunners, though they are expected to face some stiff competition for his signature in the form of Juventus, who are also tracking the 25-year-old.

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – First Leg – Etihad Stadium
Could Manchester City’s Nathan Ake leave the Etihad this summer? (Mike Egerton/PA)

In other City news, the Newcastle Chronicle, citing The Athletic, says defender Nathan Ake has been told he can leave the club in the summer. Newcastle have emerged as a potential destination for the 27-year-old, considering his links with Magpies boss Eddie Howe from their time together at Bournemouth.

The Sun reports Southampton have given midfielder Will Smallbone the green light to head out on loan in 2022-23. Nottingham Forest have been linked with the 22-year-old, while there have also been talks with a number of other clubs in both the Premier League and Championship.

Liverpool v Manchester United – Premier League – Anfield
Jesse Lingard’s contract at Manchester United is due to expire (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Manchester Evening News – citing reports out of Italy – says Roma are exploring the idea of signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United, once his contract expires this summer.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette could be returning to France (John Walton/PA)

Alexandre Lacazette: French outlet L’Equipe says Lyon want to bring the France forward back to the club on a free transfer.

Marco Asensio: Manchester United are set to be invited to approach the Real Madrid winger, according to El Chiringuito.

