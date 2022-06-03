Craig Gordon urges Scotland to move on and focus on Nations League campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Craig Gordon urges Scotland to move on and focus on Nations League campaign

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 10:57 am
Scotland need to keep going says goalkeeper Craig Gordon (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland need to keep going says goalkeeper Craig Gordon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Craig Gordon insists Scotland now need to focus on a good start to their Nations League campaign following their 2022 World Cup disappointment.

Ukraine’s 3-1 win over Steve Clarke’s side in the play-off semi-final at Hampden Park on Wednesday night ended the Scots hopes of getting to Qatar later this year.

It was Scotland’s first defeat in nine games but they have no time to dwell on it, however, as they begin their 2022/23 Nations League campaign with a home game against Armenia next Wednesday night, before away fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Armenia on June 11 and 14 respectively.

The 39-year-old Gordon, who had a terrific game against Ukraine, sidestepped a question about his own international future and ambitions – “You need to ask the manager, he is the one who picks the team” – to instead focus on the visit of the Armenians.

“Just concentrate on the next game,” he said. “That’s how we have done it so far to get to this point and we need to go back to that.

“We need to try to get a good start in the Nations League.

“It hurts for everyone, regardless of age. We all wanted to be there. We came up short. We gave it a good go in the group to get to the play-off stage and it just feels that little bit more disappointing because we didn’t give our best performance.

“It was disappointing for it to end that way. It wasn’t our best performance when we really needed it. We have no excuses, we were beaten by the better team.”

The former Celtic and Sunderland keeper could not put his finger on why Scotland took until the second half to get going.

He said: “You probably have to put that down to the quality of the Ukraine performance.

“They were very good, controlled the ball well and then later on, when they were trying to protect their lead, that is when we came into it more.

“We just have to give credit to our opponents.”

However, Gordon was not surprised at how sharp the visitors were given that six of their starters had not played a competitive game this year after Ukraine’s domestic football was stopped following the invasion by neighbours Russia.

He said: “They had been in a training camp for weeks and playing friendlies. I knew they would come here sharp and ready to play.

“If anything, it was something we had to overcome. We knew they would be very ready for the game, physically having planned for so long for one game.

“It was up to us to counteract that and we weren’t able to do it.”

Moreover, Gordon does not think the defeat had anything to do with the emotion that swirled around the occasion.

He said: “No, I don’t. If anything it is the amount of games everyone has been playing.

“It is at the end of a very long, hard season and we didn’t manage to cope with that and they did.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal