Peter Crouch robot rebooted and Sam Curran celebrates – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 3.

Football

Liverpool celebrated a huge birthday.

Today, Liverpool Football Club turns 130 years old 🎉 We’ve created many magic moments together… and here’s to many more 🙌 You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fJD6RHdK8E — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 3, 2022

A Peter Crouch hat-trick.

Manchester United turned the clock back a few years.

Paul Ince from way out! 🎯 Check out our best goals from 1994/95 in the new #PL Collection on our app 📲#MUFC | #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/Mgrzg7Tdsi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 3, 2022

Hull owner Acun Ilicali received a ‘special gift’ from a cast member of ‘Survivor Turkiye’.

Cricket

Happy 24th birthday to England and Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal celebrated his 36th birthday.

Feliz cumpleaños to the 21x Grand Slam champion! 🎂 Hope you have a fabulous day, @RafaelNadal! pic.twitter.com/CA7SDiwMHh — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 3, 2022

Motorcycling

Marc Marquez was recovering from successful surgery.

Hi everyone! Thank you all for the messages of support! The operation went well, and I’m feeling better! Thanks to Dr. Joaquín Sánchez Sotelo and his team for the amazing work. 💪🏼#MM93 pic.twitter.com/zZ5EJ1Gl8A — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) June 3, 2022