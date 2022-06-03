Andy Murray reaches Surbiton Trophy semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Murray reaches Surbiton Trophy semi-finals

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 5:04 pm
Andy Murray, pictured, in victorious action at Surbiton (Nigel French/PA)
Andy Murray, pictured, in victorious action at Surbiton (Nigel French/PA)

Andy Murray defeated Brandon Nakashima in straight sets to book a semi-final spot at Surbiton.

The three-time Grand Slam winner dispatched the 20-year-old American 6-4 7-6 (7/1), to extend his unblemished record at the Surbiton Trophy.

Murray eased past Nakashima with precious few concerns, with the 35-year-old inching ever closer to a first singles title on grass in six years.

“The conditions were tricky, it was a bit blustery,” said Murray on court straight after victory.

“And there was some old-school grass court tennis out here.

“I enjoy it here, but it is different to Wimbledon and Queen’s, in terms of the way the court plays.

“It’s a lot quicker here and there’s not many opportunities to break serve.

“I had to stay strong at the end of the second set.”

Fifth seed Nakashima became the latest opponent to fall to Murray this week without taking a set off the decorated British star.

Murray has opted to feature at Surbiton in order to sharpen up his grass court game ahead of another assault at Wimbledon.

The Scottish star’s injury battles of the last few years continue to take a toll, but Murray is determined to arrive at SW19 in top form and shape in the coming weeks.

Murray had few concerns in dismissing Nakashima, to add to victories over Gijs Brouwer and Jurij Rodionov in Surrey this week.

