Can Republic avoid yips in Yerevan and grab first Nations League victory?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Can Republic avoid yips in Yerevan and grab first Nations League victory?

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 5:30 pm
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, right, on the touchline (Brian Lawless/PA)
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, right, on the touchline (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Republic of Ireland launch their latest Nations League campaign in Armenia as they set out on a gruelling schedule of four games in just 11 days.

Manager Stephen Kenny has decisions to make as he attempts to build upon an eight-game unbeaten run which was extended by March’s creditable 2-2 friendly draw with a much-changed Belgium and a less impressive last-gasp win over Lithuania.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.

Playing for keeps

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu tackles Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu tackles Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (Brian Lawless/PA)

Manchester City’s Gavin Bazunu had established himself as Kenny’s first-choice goalkeeper after being thrust into the limelight in a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg in Match last year, and he has been the man in possession largely ever since.

However, illness prevented him from playing his part in the last camp and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, having added a second Carabao Cup winners’ medal to his haul, deputised more than ably to leave Kenny with the kind of headache managers do not mind having.

The man in the middle

Belgium’s Hans Vanaken, left, and Josh Cullen battle for the ball
Belgium’s Hans Vanaken, left, and Josh Cullen battle for the ball (Brian Lawless/PA)

Josh Cullen has quietly established himself as the fulcrum in Kenny’s midfield, a dependable extra line of defence for the men at the back and a starting point heading in the other direction.

The Republic had thought the Anderlecht man was suspended for the game in Yerevan after he received two yellow cards during World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg, but that was the result of an administrative misunderstanding and he is free to play after all.

Patience is a virtue

The return of striker Michael Obafemi and the inclusion for the first time of wingers Festy Ebosele and CJ Hamilton may suggest a need for greater firepower, although their presence in the squad comes at a time when the Republic have rediscovered their touch in front of goal.

Six of the West Brom frontman’s seven senior international goals have come in his last six appearances, while Chiedozie Ogbene has three to his name already with only seven caps, matching Tottenham frontman Troy Parrott’s tally.

Breaking the duck

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny
Stephen Kenny is seeking his first Nations League win (Brian Lawless/PA)

The game at the Republican Stadium will be the Republic’s 11th in the Nations League and they are yet to taste victory. They have recorded five draws and five defeats to date in their two campaigns under Martin O’Neill and Kenny, and an end to that barren run is required sooner rather than later if they are to stand any chance of achieving the manager’s stated aim of winning Group B1.

Yips in Yerevan

Armenia enjoyed a three-game winning run at the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign, but things got significantly more testing thereafter and they ended it with 5-0 and 4-1 home defeats by North Macedonia and Germany respectively. Joaquin Caparros’ men will be keen to restore their fortunes on their own pitch, particularly after suffering a 9-0 friendly mauling in Norway last time out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal