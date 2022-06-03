Defender Leon Balogun’s exit from Rangers confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Defender Leon Balogun's exit from Rangers confirmed

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 5:52 pm
Leon Balogun is leaving Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers have confirmed that defender Leon Balogun will leave Ibrox following the expiration of his contract.

Goalkeeper Andy Firth will also depart the Ibrox club as Giovanni Van Bronckhorst starts planning for next season.

Balogun, 33, initially joined Rangers in the summer of 2020 from Wigan Athletic before extending his contract in 2021.

The Nigeria international went on to make 65 appearances for the club, helping them to the cinch Premiership title in 2021 and this season’s Scottish Cup final win over Hearts at Hampden Park.

A statement on Rangers official website read: “Leon leaves a Ranger with everyone at Ibrox wishing him well for the next move in his career.”

Firth, 25, joined Rangers from Barrow in January 2019 and signed a contract extension with the club in 2021 although he failed to pin down a first-team place.

“Everyone at Ibrox wishes Andy well for the next move in his career,” said the statement.

