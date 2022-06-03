Rafael Nadal reaches French Open final after Alexander Zverev injured in fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rafael Nadal reaches French Open final after Alexander Zverev injured in fall

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 5:56 pm
Alexander Zverev had to retire injured (Thibault Camu/AP)
Rafael Nadal reached the final of the French Open after opponent Alexander Zverev was forced to retire injured.

In distressing scenes at Roland Garros, German third seed Zverev fell and twisted his ankle at the end of the second set, yelling in pain as Nadal rushed around the net to help.

Zverev was helped to his feet but taken off the court in a wheelchair for treatment.

Rafael Nadal checks on his injured opponent (Thibault Camus/AP)

After five minutes the 25-year-old re-emerged on crutches to inform the umpire that he could not continue.

The crowd on Philippe-Chatrier – fiercely pro-Nadal as usual – rose to salute the world number three as his latest bid for a grand slam title came to a devastating end.

“It’s very tough, very sad for him,” said Nadal. “He was playing an unbelievable tournament, and I know he was fighting to win a grand slam.

“I’m sure he will win more than one and I wish him all the best.”

Alexander Zverev waves goodbye and leaves on crutches (Christophe Ena/AP)

Nadal was leading by a set with the second heading for another tie-break after just over three hours, when disaster struck for Zverev.

On his 36th birthday Nadal, broken in the very first game, was behind the eight ball for most of the opening set.

He was standing as far back in the court as possible as he defended Zverev’s thunderous 130mph serve. In fact had the wall not been there to stop him Nadal would probably have stood in the crepe stand outside.

Having clawed the break back he found himself facing four set points at 6-2 down in the tie-break but somehow hit back, including one improbable backhand get followed by an outrageous forehand winner, to snatch it 10-8 after 92 gruelling minutes.

The last thing either player needed was a 44-shot rally but that is what they got early in the second set among four breaks of serve in the opening games.

The double-faults which cost Zverev at crucial times in the first set returned to gift Nadal two more breaks, the second when he was serving for the set, moments after he had been given a warning by the umpire for swearing in Russian.

Nadal hugs Zverev after he was forced to retire (Christophe Ena/AP)

When the Spaniard levelled again at 5-5 it was the first time he had held serve for 93 minutes.

But at 6-5 in the second and with Nadal about to take the match into a second tie-beak, Zverev’s footing gave way and the match was over.

Nadal had made it through, not in the way he would have liked of course, but he remains on track for Roland Garros title number 14 and a 22nd grand slam win.

