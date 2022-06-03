England Under-21s top European Championship group after win in Czech Republic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England Under-21s top European Championship group after win in Czech Republic

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 7:22 pm
Emile Smith Rowe was on target for England Under-21s in their 2-0 win against the Czech Republic (Adam Davy/PA)
England Under-21s went top of their European Championship qualifying group after beating the Czech Republic 2-1 in Ceske Budejovice.

Emile Smith Rowe’s stunning opener and a second goal from Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey put the Young Lions in control before Czech substitute Daniel Fila’s superb late effort set up an anxious finale.

But Lee Carsley’s side held on without further scare and remain firmly on course for next summer’s finals in Georgia and Romania.

England, who have won six and drawn one of their first seven group fixtures, leapfrogged the Czech Republic into top spot in Group G, level on points and with two games in hand.

The Young Lions, who won the home fixture against the Czech Republic 3-1 at Turf Moor in November, dominated the first half, with Morgan Gibbs-White’s header testing Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

Arsenal forward Smith Rowe gave the Young Lions a spectacular 22nd-minute lead when he lashed home a rebound on the half-volley from just inside the penalty area.

The hosts’ best first-half chance came 10 minutes later when James Garner diverted a low cross inches wide of his own post.

England struck a decisive blow when they doubled their lead 47 seconds into the second half.

Gibbs-White burst clear down the right and his deft touch inside the box ricocheted off a defender to Ramsey, who steered a first-time finish into the net.

The Czechs mounted a late rally without creating any clear-cut chances before Fila’s brilliant curling finish in the 87th minute set up a nervous finish, but Carsley’s side saw the game out without further scares.

