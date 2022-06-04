Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez retires

By Press Association
June 4, 2022, 12:50 pm
Carlos Tevez has retired at the age of 38 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Carlos Tevez has retired at the age of 38 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez has retired at the age of 38.

The Argentinian, who also represented West Ham, has been without a club since 2021 and has now called time on his career following the death of his father last year.

“I have retired, it is confirmed,” he said in an interview with America TV.

“They offered me many things, including from the United States. But that’s it, I have given everything.

“Playing the last year was very difficult but I was able to see my old man. I stopped playing because I lost my number one fan.”

Tevez arrived in England in 2006, signing for West Ham in a controversial double deal with Javier Mascherano and helping keep them up on the last day of the season.

Tevez arrived in England in 2006 when he joined West Ham
Carlos Tevez arrived in England in 2006 when he joined West Ham (Lewis Whyld/PA)

He signed for Manchester United in 2007 on a two-year loan, scoring 34 goals in 99 appearances at Old Trafford and winning two Premier League titles before moving across the city to the Etihad Stadium.

More success followed at City as he won another Premier League crown as well as an FA Cup, ending with 73 goals in 148 appearances across four seasons.

He left for Juventus in 2013 and had a stint in China, either side of spells at his boyhood club Boca Juniors, who he left for the final time in 2021.

Tevez, who scored 13 times in 76 games for Argentina while also winning Olympic gold in 2004, had offers to continue in the MLS but has hung his boots up.

