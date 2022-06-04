Alex Lees the only casualty as England begin pursuit of victory over New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Lees the only casualty as England begin pursuit of victory over New Zealand

By Press Association
June 4, 2022, 1:48 pm Updated: June 4, 2022, 1:52 pm
England’s Alex Lees was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson (Adam Davy/PA)
England’s Alex Lees was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson (Adam Davy/PA)

Alex Lees was the only casualty for England as they started their chase of 277 after the morning session of day three at the LV = Insurance Test against New Zealand.

The hosts had almost successfully navigated their way to the break without loss, with Lees batting confidently, before he was bowled by Kyle Jamieson for 20 with the total on 31.

Having foundered at the end of the second day, England regained control of the game with the introduction of the new ball, taking six wickets for 34 in the first hour and a half of play, with Matthew Parkinson claiming his maiden Test scalp for the final wicket.

England v New Zealand – First LV= Insurance Test Series – Day Three – Lord’s
Matt Parkinson claimed his first Test wicket (Adam Davy/PA)

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell’s overnight century stand was soon broken by England’s experienced duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Broad struck twice either side of a direct-hit run out from Ollie Pope as England claimed a team hat-trick before Parkinson took the 10th wicket, his first of the game, ending a useful cameo from Tim Southee.

The Kiwi bowler added 21 from 26 deliveries including four boundaries before his run was ended when he was caught by Joe Root in the slips.

Mitchell wasted no time bringing up his century with his first ball of the morning in the first over from Broad.

England v New Zealand – First LV= Insurance Test Series – Day Three – Lord’s
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell was dismissed soon after bringing up his century (Adam Davy/PA)

It was the 31-year-old’s second Test ton and first on foreign soil since his debut in 2019, however Broad claimed Mitchell’s wicket just after the new ball was taken. The Kiwi batter edged behind and Ben Foakes made no mistake.

After making 42 in the first innings, Colin de Grandhomme was out for a duck after being run out by a clever direct hit from Pope, while being slightly slow getting to the crease.

Broad then struck immediately with the next ball to bring up the team hat-trick by bowling Jamieson.

Blundell was next and fell just four runs short of his own century, with Anderson taking his first wicket of the day as New Zealand slipped to 265 for eight and from there the tourists did not last much longer.

