Virgil Van Dijk reflects as Rhiannon Roberts weds – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 4.

Football

Virgil Van Dijk reflected on his season.

My season is done. A season that had tough moments, but most of all full of happy moments. Happy that I was able to contribute again, after being out for such a long time. I’m blessed and privileged and I really don’t take any of that for granted! pic.twitter.com/5cp6xmoDKa — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 4, 2022

I will keep continuing to improve and to get better but now is time to rest and completely switch off. Thanks to my team mates, the staff and fans at LFC and Oranje, and I’ll see you next season 😎 pic.twitter.com/gXeRQ1lxoQ — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 4, 2022

And posed for a picture with Thierry Henry.

One of the greats! pic.twitter.com/LtSuC41xNp — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 4, 2022

Liverpool and Wales defender Rhiannon Roberts found the net at her own wedding.

Girls vs Boys ⚽️❤️The 1-2 with @jasminem250, the nutmeg finish followed by the BEST celebrations 🤣👰🏼#onlyatourwedding #razzarooney 💍 pic.twitter.com/J5fvhoOTEx — Rhiannon Roberts (@RazzaRoberts) June 4, 2022

Former Wales goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams warmed up for Sunday’s World Cup play-off final against Ukraine with a painting inspired by the Dafydd Iwan performance that preceded their semi-final victory over Austria.

“Yma o Hyd” 🎨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️🌍 Latest painting- Llun Newydd Gyda gêm fawr @Cymru yn agosau, Dyma fy narlun, a dyma deyrnged i un o fy arwyr @dafyddiwan As the big game approaches, this is my painting and this is a tribute to one of my hero’s. Hope you like ithttps://t.co/UX2wSXGjuH pic.twitter.com/A4ZoqLf7FW — Owain Fôn Williams (@owainfon) June 4, 2022

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was ready for the Kenichi Ogawa v Joe Cordina fight.

Good turn out in the rain this morning in Cardiff, let’s do this every show! Ready for fight night tonight live on @daznboxing #OgawaCordina 🇯🇵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/QGORLaGEbw — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) June 4, 2022

Tennis

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen celebrated victory at Madison Square Garden.

Wow what a night, to win at this iconic venue is very special. The crowd were one of the best we have had in the World Series. Now on to the final day and there is still a tournament to win. New York we go again tomorrow 💚🗽 pic.twitter.com/40ZE4wNnlk — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) June 4, 2022

Formula One

Williams sent their congratulations to The Queen.

Williams Racing would like to congratulate Queen Elizabeth II on 70 years of service. Wishing everyone celebrating a happy Platinum Jubilee weekend! 🇬🇧 #WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/CnhYHoYtw3 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) June 4, 2022