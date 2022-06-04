Andy Murray beaten by Denis Kudla in Surbiton Trophy semi-final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Murray’s hopes of winning a first tournament on British soil since 2016 ended in defeat in the Surbiton Trophy semi-final.

Murray had not won at home since triumphing at the ATP Finals six years ago and the wait will go on after losing 5-7 7-6 (5) 6-3 to American Denis Kudla.

Still, it was a good week of practice on the grass for Murray, who will now head to Germany to play in the Stuttgart Open next week before returning to London to play at Queen’s ahead of another SW19 campaign.

Andy Murray loses out in the #SurbitonTrophy semi-final Denis Kudla fought back to win 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in West London#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/91QK57iCaC — LTA (@the_LTA) June 4, 2022

The Scot, who skipped the French Open in order to get in shape for the short grass season, made a good start against the big-serving American and took the first set.

He had led 4-1 but was pegged back only to break at the crucial moment to take it 7-5.

The second set remained on serve and was decided by a tie-break which went the way of Kudla, who is ranked 81 in the world.

The warning signs were there for Murray when he had to save five break points in the second game of the deciding set, but he could not hold off Kudla for long and the American broke at 3-2 and went on to see the match out without any sign of a Murray response.