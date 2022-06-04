Iga Swiatek: Record winning streak makes French Open triumph even more special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iga Swiatek: Record winning streak makes French Open triumph even more special

By Press Association
June 4, 2022, 6:56 pm
Iga Swiatek won her second French Open (Thibault Camus/AP)
Iga Swiatek cemented her place at the top of women’s tennis by capping a record winning streak with a second French Open title.

The number one seed’s 35th straight win, a 6-1 6-3 demolition of 18-year-old Coco Gauff in the Roland Garros final, saw her overtake Serena Williams’ mark of 34 consecutive victories this century and match that of her sister Venus Williams.

Elevated to world number one following Ashleigh Barty’s shock retirement in March, the 21-year-old Pole has proved an unstoppable force ever since.

“I think honestly, it may seem pretty weird, but having that 35th win and kind of doing something more than Serena did, it’s something special,” she said.

France Tennis French Open
Swiatek celebrates her victory (Thibault Camus/AP)

“Because I always wanted to have some kind of a record. In tennis it’s pretty hard after Serena’s career.

“So basically that really hit me, you know. Obviously winning a grand slam too, but this one was pretty special because I felt like I’ve done something that nobody has ever done, and maybe it’s gonna be even more. Yeah, this one was special.”

Swiatek was supported in the stands by superstar Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, and she was stunned to see him when she went up to celebrate with her team.

“I didn’t know, and I’m happy about that because I would have got so stressed,” she smiled.

“I’m happy that he’s here, honestly. I don’t know if he’s a huge tennis fan or not. But, yeah, I mean, wow!

“He’s been a top athlete in our country for so many years and it’s hard to believe that he actually came to watch me.

“I hope he liked it. I hope he’s going to come back. Yeah, I don’t know. I’m just overwhelmed.”

Swiatek has been sporting a Ukraine ribbon in her cap throughout the fortnight and urged the war-torn country to “stay strong” in her acceptance speech.

France Tennis French Open
Swiatek has worn a Ukraine ribbon on her cap throughout the tournament (Michel Euler/AP)

Gauff, admirably, has also been using her platform to highlight issues beyond tennis this fortnight, notably the ongoing problem of American gun violence.

The woman who burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon three years ago has become a hugely impressive figure both on and off the court.

So it was hard not to feel sorry for her as she tearfully apologised to her team on court after collecting her runners-up plate.

The American vowed to learn the lessons from a chastening first major final and admitted she now knows the level she needs to reach to challenge Swiatek’s dominance.

France Tennis French Open
Gauff came up short against Swiatek (Thibault Camus/AP)

“Now that I have seen the level, this level of number and 35 matches, I know that’s what I have to do,” she said.

“Hopefully next time. I’m sure I’m going to play her in another final and hopefully it’s a different result.

“I definitely feel like this helped my confidence a lot. I just think even when I was 15, 16, 17, I felt like so much pressure to make a final. Now that I made it, it feels like a relief a little bit.”

