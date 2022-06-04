Wales set to take Italy’s training base in Qatar if they qualify for World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales set to take Italy’s training base in Qatar if they qualify for World Cup

By Press Association
June 4, 2022, 10:32 pm
Wales will take Italy’s training base if they qualify for the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales will take Italy’s training base if they qualify for the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wales are set to take Italy’s planned training base should they qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Italy were dumped out of the competition by North Macedonia in March, the Balkans minnows upsetting the European champions with a 1-0 play-off semi-final victory in Palermo.

The PA news agency understands that Wales will move into the training base that had been earmarked for the Azzurri should they beat Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday.

Italy v Argentina – Finalissima 2022 – Wembley Stadium
European champions Italy were knocked out of the World Cup play-offs in March (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wales have not played at a World Cup since 1958, but a play-off final victory would see them allocated one of the state-of-the-art base camps to be used for the tournament in November and December.

Each camp consists of a hotel and training site, with every one close to Qatar’s eight tournament stadiums.

“Our training facilities are located across the country,” said Ali Al Dosari, training sites project manager at the Qatar Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

“The longest journey between a training site and hotel will take about 20 minutes by bus.”

Khalifa International Stadium
The Khalifa Stadium will host matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (PA Media)

“Half of the training sites are brand new, while the other half were existing sites that have been upgraded.

“With the new training sites, a team will have a team base camp training site of their own to train in.

“The training site pitches are the same as the pitches in our World Cup stadiums, in terms of the quality of turf and size.”

Each training site has been developed to include floodlit and natural grass pitches, while also including stands for media training sessions, dressing rooms, medical facilities, recovery facilities, a media centre, and IT and communications networks.

Noel Mooney
FAW chief executive Noel Mooney says qualification for the 2022 World Cup could be worth as much as £10million to Welsh football (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Football Association of Wales has estimated that World Cup qualification could boost their coffers by as much as £10million.

Chief executive Noel Mooney told BBC Wales: “There’s 10.5million dollars (£8m) on offer for teams that qualify for the World Cup – that’s great.

“On top of that, we do have some sponsorships that kick in, some that could be around £1m.

“There is a briefcase sitting on the halfway line (on Sunday) worth somewhere like £10m to the winners.”

