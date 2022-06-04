Joe Cordina claims IBF super featherweight title with second-round knockout By Press Association June 4, 2022, 11:22 pm Joe Cordina (pictured) claimed the IBF super featherweight title on Saturday night (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Joe Cordina claimed the IBF super featherweight title in his home town of Cardiff with a one-punch second-round knockout to unseat Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa. Welsh favourite Cordina thrilled the Motorpoint Arena crowd with a devastating right-hand finish, to storm to his first world title. The 30-year-old underwent major hand surgery in 2019, raising concerns on his potential future punching power. JOE CORDINA JUST DID THAT 👀#OgawaCordina pic.twitter.com/OXsBcqgqVe— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 4, 2022 But the Cardiff native showed all the muscle and timing possible, to stun Ogawa and claim the belt. “It is a lifetime of work gone into five-and-a-half minutes of work; I’m just so thankful,” said Cordina. “I’ve been throwing some big punches in this camp, we’ve been working hard in the gym. “We’ve been working on that punch all camp and it’s an amazing feeling when you put hours and hours into it and it comes off, in the fight and it’s lights out.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Joe Cordina ready for world title fight at home in Cardiff against Kenichi Ogawa Josh Warrington suffers broken jaw during title win over Kiko Martinez Josh Warrington regains featherweight world title after stopping Kiko Martinez Meet the Aberdeenshire footballer who helped Juventus win their first league title