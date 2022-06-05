Swiatek eases to glory as focus turns to Nadal again – day 14 at the French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Swiatek eases to glory as focus turns to Nadal again – day 14 at the French Open

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 4:32 am
Iga Swiatek beat Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 (Thibault Camus/AP)
Iga Swiatek beat Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 (Thibault Camus/AP)

World number one Iga Swiatek swept to a second Roland Garros title with a commanding win over American teenager Coco Gauff.

The all-conquering 20-year-old from Poland won 6-1 6-3 for a 35th consecutive victory.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 14 at the French Open.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
Swiatek seals her win with a kiss (Thibault Camus/AP)

Match of the day

Swiatek was a huge favourite going into the final and showed why with victory in an hour and eight minutes. But teenager Gauff put in a spirited display, especially at the start of the second set, to show there is plenty more to come from her.

Stat of the day

Swiatek's 35-match winning streak takes her level with Venus Williams for the most consecutive victories this century.She has also won six straight titles, the first woman to do so since Justine Henin in 2008.

Shot of the day

Gauff showed glimpses of the form that took her to the final, not least this savage backhand winner to get on the scoreboard.

Quote of the day

Valiant runner-up

Gauff has played some incredible tennis this fortnight as well as charming everyone who she has come into contact with. Swiatek is simply a level above everyone else at the moment but her star will surely shine even brighter in the future.

Fancy seeing you here

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski gave Swiatek a surprise when she went to celebrate with her team. Lewandowski knows a thing or two about lifting trophies and he was among the first to congratulate his compatriot.

Up next

The men take centre stage on the final day of the tournament. Can Rafael Nadal make it a decimocuarto (14th) Roland Garros title? Or will eighth seed Casper Ruud collect his first grand slam crown?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal