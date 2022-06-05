Joe Root: My reign as England captain descended into an ‘unhealthy relationship’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Root: My reign as England captain descended into an ‘unhealthy relationship’

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 2:16 pm
Joe Root’s (pictured) nerveless 115 not out ensured the Ben Stokes era began with victory (Adam Davy/PA)
Joe Root’s (pictured) nerveless 115 not out ensured the Ben Stokes era began with victory (Adam Davy/PA)

Joe Root admitted his reign as England captain had descended into “an unhealthy relationship”, forcing his decision to resign earlier this year.

Root led the Test side for a record 64 matches over a five-year period before walking away over Easter having won just one of the previous 17 games.

The experiences of being the front man of the team during the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by a 4-0 Ashes humbling Down Under and defeat in the West Indies left him drained and he finally decided to pass the baton on to his vice-captain Ben Stokes.

Joe Root celebrates reaching his century
Joe Root celebrated reaching his century against New Zealand (Adam Davy/PA)

Root’s nerveless 115 not out ensured the Stokes era began with victory over New Zealand at Lord’s, England’s first win in nine, and he spoke for the first time about his decision after collecting the player-of-the-match award.

“It had become a very unhealthy relationship to be honest, the captaincy and me,” he said.

“It started to really take a bad toll on my own personal health. I couldn’t leave it at the ground anymore, it was coming home.

“It wasn’t fair on my family, on people close to me and it wasn’t fair on myself either.

“I had thrown everything at it and I was determined to help turn this team around but I realised over that time at home that it would have to be in a different way.

“I’m very excited to do that now and to do everything I can to help Ben really turn this team around and make this team the force it should and can be.

“I’m proud of the way I did the role. I’ll do anything I can to help England win Test matches and be a side people enjoy watching and can be proud of.

“It got to the stage where it was time for someone else to lead that but I can try and influence it in a different role, in a different way.

“I threw absolutely everything at the role and I’m proud of the way that I tried to do that.”

