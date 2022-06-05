Rafael Nadal will be motivated by calendar Grand Slam – Tim Henman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rafael Nadal will be motivated by calendar Grand Slam – Tim Henman

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 5:36 pm
Rafael Nadal gets his teeth into a14th French Open title (Michel Euler/AP)
Tim Henman hopes the chance to complete the calendar Grand Slam will motivate Rafael Nadal to play at Wimbledon and beyond.

Nadal has won the first two major tournaments of the year for the first time in his career after adding a 14th French Open title to the Australian Open he won in January.

There will be doubts surrounding his participation at SW19 in only three weeks due to the chronic foot injury which has plagued the Spaniard and prompted rumours of retirement.

But the 36-year-old said after his three-set demolition of Casper Ruud at Roland Garros that he would “keep fighting to keep on going”.

Eurosport pundit and former British number one Henman said: “When you have won as much as he has, you just never know what’s around the corner.

“I think he has been very frank, and very honest, to say that he doesn’t know if he is going to be back here. But when you see a performance like that – he’s 3-1 down in the second set, he wins 11 games in a row – it was just another clay-court masterclass.

“You would have thought that when he wins these big titles – don’t forget he’s won the Australian Open, the French Open, now you can talk about the grand slam being on – surely it is going to motivate him to keep on going.

“That’s what we are keeping our fingers crossed for because it’s a privilege to see one of the greatest champions in our sport playing like that.”

