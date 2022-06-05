Then and now: A look at life in 1958, when Wales last reached World Cup finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wales have ended what has at times seemed an interminable wait to reach the World Cup after defeating Ukraine in their final qualifying play-off in Cardiff.

Jimmy Murphy oversaw an unforgettable run to the quarter-finals in 1958 in Sweden in what has been their only appearance on football’s grandest stage – until now.

Much has changed in the last 64 years and, here, the PA news agency takes a look at how life then compares to now.

Average price of a pint

A pint of beer cost just two shillings in 1958 (Philip Toscano/PA)

1958: Two shillings (24 pence)

2022: £3.96

Number One in the singles charts

Harry Styles currently sits atop the UK charts (Ian West/PA)

June 1958: Connie Francis – Who’s Sorry Now

June 2022: Harry Styles – As It Was

Who was UK Prime Minister?

Harold MacMillan was the Prime Minister in 1958 (PA)

1958: Harold Macmillan

2022: Boris Johnson

Average house price

Houses were much cheaper 64 years ago (Yui Mok/PA)

1958: £2,049

2022: £260,771

Average petrol price

Petrol prices have soared recently (Joe Giddens/PA)

1958: One shilling and six pence (18p, per gallon)

2022: £1.68 (per litre)

Most popular TV show

Period drama Bridgerton has proven very popular (Yui Mok/PA)

1958: Crackerjack (this was also the year that Blue Peter was launched)

2022: Bridgerton

Average price of milk (per pint)

Milk was a popular drink among footballers and was usually delivered in 1958 (PA Archive)

1958: 3p

2022: 49p

Most popular car

The Ford Anglia was popular with consumers in 1958 (Kent Police/PA)

1958: Ford Anglia

2022: Vauxhall Corsa

Highest grossing film

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has grossed hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office (Ian West/PA)

1958: South Pacific

2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Average price for a pack of 20 cigarettes

Cigarette prices are on the rise (Dave Howarth/PA)

1958: One shilling and seven pence (19p)

2022: £13.60

Size of British Army

The British Army is lower in personnel than 64 years ago (Ben Birchall/PA)

1958: 615,500 personnel

2022: 148,000 personnel

Average price of a loaf of bread

Loaves of bread cost more nowadays (Katielee Arrowsmith/PA)

1958: 4p

2022: £1.15