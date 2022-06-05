Rafael Nadal beginning treatment on foot injury in hope of prolonging career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rafael Nadal beginning treatment on foot injury in hope of prolonging career

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 7:50 pm Updated: June 5, 2022, 9:54 pm
Rafael Nadal holds the French Open trophy
Rafael Nadal holds the French Open trophy (Christophe Ena/AP)

Rafael Nadal will begin make-or-break new treatment on his chronic foot injury next week which he hopes will save his career.

The 36-year-old won his 14th French Open on Sunday with a comprehensive defeat of Norwegian Casper Ruud.

But Nadal revealed he has only been able to play at his favourite event by taking anaesthetic injections before every match to numb his foot, a procedure he is not willing to continue.

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal won a 14th French Open title (Michel Euler/AP)

Should the new treatment, radiofrequency ablation to the nerve in his foot, not work then the Spaniard admits he will have to consider surgery, casting major doubt over what remains of his glittering career.

However, should it prove successful, Nadal says he intends to play at Wimbledon which begins in only three weeks.

“It’s obvious that with circumstances that I am playing (with), I can’t and I don’t want to keep going, so the mindset is very clear,” he said.

“I was able to play during these two weeks with extreme conditions. I have been playing with an injections on the nerves. That’s why I was able to play during these two weeks, because I have no feeling in my foot.

TENNIS French Nadal

“Everybody knows how much this tournament means to me,  so I wanted to keep trying and to give myself a chance here. But it’s obvious that I can’t keep competing with the foot asleep.

“So that’s the thing that we are planning to do the next week. It’s going to be a radiofrequency injection on the nerve to try to burn the nerve a little bit and create the impact that I have now on the nerve for a long period of time.

“That’s what we are going to try. If that works, I’m going to keep going. If not then it’s going to be another story. And then I’ll ask myself if I am ready to do a major thing, a major surgery that doesn’t guarantee me to be able to be competitive again take a long time to be back.

“Hopefully it works and can take it out a little bit the pain that I have. If that happens, let’s see if I am able to keep going for the grass season.

“I’m going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. That’s it.”

Nadal had earlier reclaimed his crown as the king of clay with a dominant victory over Ruud.

Roland Garros royalty returned to the throne on Jubilee weekend as Nadal roared to a 6-3 6-3 6-0 win over the first-time finalist.

Casper Ruud
Casper Ruud hailed Nadal after his defeat (Michel Euler/AP)

Ruud’s name was added to a list of victims also including Djokovic, Federer, Ferrer, Mariano Puerta, Robin Soderling, Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka.

Gracious in defeat, he said: “This is a first time for me so let’s see how I do. The first and most important thing is to congratulate Rafa.

“It’s your 14th time, 22nd all round in Grand Slams. We all know what a champion you are.

“Today I got to feel how it is to play against you in a final. It’s not easy and I’m not the first victim. I know there have been many before.”

