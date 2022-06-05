Social media reaction as Wales qualify for World Cup for first time in 64 years By Press Association June 6, 2022, 12:08 am Wales are heading to Qatar (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wales have secured qualification for the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years. Gareth Bale’s 34th-minute free-kick was headed into his own net by Andriy Yarmolenko as Ukraine were edged 1-0 in the play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the result went down on social media. The celebrations continue!Congratulations @Cymru on reaching the men’s #FIFAWorldCup after 64 years! 👏— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 5, 2022 @FAWales @Cymru #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Oam1374WUF— Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) June 5, 2022 England v Wales , FIFA World Cup Group B , Matchday 3. November 29th, 2022.Al Rayyan Stadium, Qatar.Capacity, 50,000. pic.twitter.com/LBtl8YcCtQ— Stan Collymore ❤️🖤 (@StanCollymore) June 5, 2022 Congratulations to Wales on reaching the World Cup finals it’s 64 years since they last qualified the year I was born good luck the whole of Wales will be behind you 👍— Ian Woosnam (@IWoosnam) June 5, 2022 Massive congratulations to Wales – going to their first World Cup since 1958! Brilliant result. https://t.co/Iq9x2oV68B— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 5, 2022 Wales have qualified for the World Cup. I have wanted this since 1990. I am actually lightheaded. I just can’t process this— Elis James (@elisjames) June 5, 2022 Well done Wales 🏴 But fantastic from Gareth Bale curtailing his own joy to shake hands and commiserate with every one of the #Ukraine players. #Classy #WALUKR— Omid Djalili (@omid9) June 5, 2022 Now the nightmare of working out who to support when Wales play England— Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) June 5, 2022 Yessssssssss @FAWales @cymru 🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴#TheRedWall you were magnificent in support #WorldCup #WALUKR ❤️❤️❤️👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼🏴🏴🏴 https://t.co/Th8Mfea5rN— Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 5, 2022 Llongyfarchiadau mawr iawn @FAWales . Huge congratulations and well deserved. Am far from an expert but I would be flicking a coin if I had to chose between @Ben_Davies33 or Hennessy for man of the match. Well done all, a hefyd arbennig @dafyddiwan— Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) June 5, 2022 View this post on InstagramA post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) FIFA World Cups… powered by the Rhondda. #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/oMox9Wq1z5— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) June 5, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Robert Page revels in ‘unbelievable feeling’ after guiding Wales to World Cup Then and now: A look at life in 1958, when Wales last reached World Cup finals Wales heading to World Cup finals after dramatic play-off win over Ukraine Wales set to take Italy’s training base in Qatar if they qualify for World Cup