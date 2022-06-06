The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 5:02 am
Gareth Bale (centre) celebrates with team-mates and staff after Wales qualified for the Qatar World Cup (David Davies/PA)
Wales ended their 64-year wait to play at a World Cup by beating Ukraine 1-0 in a pulsating play-off final in Cardiff.

Rafael Nadal secured a remarkable 14th French Open crown and 22nd grand slam title of his career with a dominant victory over Casper Ruud in the final at Roland Garros.

Nadal’s triumph came a day after Iga Swiatek won the women’s title with a 35th straight win to cement her position as world number one.

In cricket, a century from former captain Joe Root led England to victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s, but the football team were not so successful, losing 1-0 to Hungary in the Nations League.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best images from the weekend’s action.

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale celebrates after Wales qualified for the Qatar World Cup following a play-off victory over Ukraine in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Joe Root
England’s Joe Root celebrates reaching his century and 10,000 career Test runs in the first Test victory over New Zealand at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)
Rafael Nadal
Spain’s Rafael Nadal kisses the trophy after winning the French Open for the 14th time (Michel Euler/AP)
Iga Swiatek
Poland’s Iga Swiatek jumps next to her trophy, the day after winning the French Open in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)
England
England’s Harry Kane, James Justin and Mason Mount take a knee as Hungary’s Adam Nagy (left) stands before the UEFA Nations League match at the Puskas Arena, Budapest (Nick Potts/PA)
Joe Cordina
Kenichi Ogawa (left) and Joe Cordina in the IBF World super-featherweight title fight, won by Cordina, at the Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Andy Murray
Great Britain’s Andy Murray reacts during his semi-final defeat to Denis Kudla in the Surbiton Trophy (Nigel French/PA)
Desert Crown
Desert Crown, ridden by jockey Richard Kingscote, wins the Cazoo Derby at Epsom (Tim Goode/PA)
Grimsby
Grimsby Town’s Jordan Maguire-Drew (right) celebrates scoring the winning goal in the Vanarama National League play-off final at the London Stadium (Tim Goode/PA)
Minjee Lee, of Australia, kisses the Harton S Semple Trophy
Australia’s Minjee Lee kisses the Harton S Semple Trophy after winning the US Women’s Open at Pine Needles (Steve Helber/AP)

