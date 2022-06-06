On this day in 2008: Leicester sack head coach Marcelo Loffreda after one season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2008: Leicester sack head coach Marcelo Loffreda after one season

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 6:02 am
Marcelo Loffreda lost two finals during his season with Leicester Tigers (David Davies/PA)
Leicester Tigers sacked head coach Marcelo Loffreda after only one season in charge at the Premiership club on this day in 2008.

Loffreda arrived at Welford Road three months into the season after he led Argentina to the World Cup semi-finals in 2007.

Things did not quite go to plan for him during the campaign as Leicester failed to defend their title.

The Tigers were also surprisingly dumped out of the Heineken Cup group stages before losing to the Ospreys in the final of the EDF Energy Cup.

Rugby Union – Zurich Premiership Final – Wasps v Leicester – Twickenham
Leicester Tigers were beaten by London Wasps in the Premiership final (David Davies/PA)

They won 13 of their 22 games which earned them a fourth-place finish in the Premiership but came up short in another final after they suffered a 26-16 defeat at the hands of Wasps in the play-offs.

Loffreda was sacked less than eight months into his role, after losing nine league games and a failure to win any trophies.

After he was sacked by the club, Loffreda said: “I was disappointed, because I didn’t have enough time to learn and adjust. Leicester have very high expectations and are always in a rush to win trophies.”

