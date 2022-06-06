Five things we learnt from the French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five things we learnt from the French Open

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 9:02 am Updated: June 6, 2022, 9:06 am
Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy (Thibault Camus/AP)
Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy (Thibault Camus/AP)

Rafael Nadal won title number 14 with no feeling in his left foot, while Amelie Mauresmo put her foot in it.

Meanwhile Iga Swiatek reigns supreme in the women’s game after taking her winning streak to 35 matches.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learnt from the French Open.

Nadal’s numb footed

France Tennis French Open
Rafael Nadal needed a series of injections just to get through the French Open (Christophe Ena/AP)

We already knew Nadal was pretty much invincible at Roland Garros; his frankly ridiculous record now reads 112 wins from 115 matches.  But we did not know the extent of the treatment he was receiving on a chronic foot injury just to enable him to play. After his final victory over Casper Ruud, he explained how he had his foot numbed by anaesthetic injections prior to every match, basically leaving him playing with no feeling in his left foot. The Spaniard will undergo new nerve treatment this week in a bid to be fit for Wimbledon.

Coco charms Roland Garros

France Tennis French Open
Iga Swiatek, right, and Coco Gauff contested the women’s final (Thibatult Camus/AP)

Similarly, Swiatek was a huge favourite to claim the title, but the carnage behind her in the women’s draw was a sight to behold with the other nine of the top 10 seeds all eliminated before the second week. Thank goodness, then, for Coco Gauff, the 18-year-old who not only reached her first grand slam final but also won a legion of new admirers for using her platform to push for social change and call for an end to gun crime in America.

Dial Em for mediocre

France Tennis French Open
Emma Raducanu lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus (Thibault Camus/AP)

Emma Raducanu’s fairy tale in New York is still fresh in the memory but the surprise US Open champion looks unlikely to win another grand slam any time soon. A second-round exit to world number 47, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, was another below-par showing, but it is important to remember that the 19-year-old was ranked in the high 300s this time last year. It was a tough French Open for all the Brits with only Cameron Norrie reaching the third round.

Mauresmo misses the mark

France Tennis French Open
Amelie Mauresmo, right, had a tough first tournament (Michel Euler/AP)

Former Wimbledon champion Amelie Mauresmo has a lot to learn from her first year as tournament director. The night matches going on until after 1am were bad enough. But her startling admission that women’s tennis currently has less appeal than men’s was a major faux pas. Swiatek admitted she was “disappointed” by the comments, for which Mauresmo later apologised.

Wimbledon decimated

France Tennis French Open
Alexander Zverev suffered ankle ligament damage at Roland Garros (Thibault Camus/AP)

The Wimbledon men’s field was already missing some top names with eight-time winner Roger Federer still likely to be absent, and Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev and number seven Andrey Rublev banned. Following Roland Garros world number three Alexander Zverev is injured and Nadal’s participation is uncertain. Ruud could be seeded as high as third at SW19 while Britain’s Cameron Norrie could be elevated to somewhere around eighth.

