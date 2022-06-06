Andrew Omobamidele signs new contract with Norwich By Press Association June 6, 2022, 9:54 am Andrew Omobamidele scored his first Norwich goal against Leeds (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until 2026. The Republic of Ireland international made five Premier League appearances last season as the Canaries were relegated to the Championship. His availability was restricted by injury, limiting him to just one outing following the appointment of head coach Dean Smith in November. “He is a young player who has got an awful lot of potential,” Smith told the club website. “I am really looking forward to working with him. He has got through his injury problems now and things are looking up for him.” Centre-back Omobamidele has played 14 league games for Norwich since joining the club’s academy in 2019 and scored his first goal in October’s 2-1 loss to Leeds at Carrow Road. “I want to be a first-team player, playing every week, to be one of the first names on the team sheet over the next 12 months,” said the 19-year-old, who has been capped five times by his country. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Window of opportunity: Revisiting a struggling start for Aberdeen boss Mark McGhee in 2009 Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely pinpoints FIVE areas boss Billy Dodds must bolster this summer Jevan Anderson capture is sign of intent for Elgin City, insists chairman Graham Tatters Paul Pogba’s highs and lows at Man Utd after big-money return from Juventus