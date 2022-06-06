Andrew Omobamidele signs new contract with Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrew Omobamidele signs new contract with Norwich

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 9:54 am
Andrew Omobamidele scored his first Norwich goal against Leeds (Joe Giddens/PA)
Andrew Omobamidele scored his first Norwich goal against Leeds (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until 2026.

The Republic of Ireland international made five Premier League appearances last season as the Canaries were relegated to the Championship.

His availability was restricted by injury, limiting him to just one outing following the appointment of head coach Dean Smith in November.

“He is a young player who has got an awful lot of potential,” Smith told the club website.

“I am really looking forward to working with him. He has got through his injury problems now and things are looking up for him.”

Centre-back Omobamidele has played 14 league games for Norwich since joining the club’s academy in 2019 and scored his first goal in October’s 2-1 loss to Leeds at Carrow Road.

“I want to be a first-team player, playing every week, to be one of the first names on the team sheet over the next 12 months,” said the 19-year-old, who has been capped five times by his country.

