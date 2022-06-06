Wales not going to World Cup in Qatar just to make up the numbers – Robert Page

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales not going to World Cup in Qatar just to make up the numbers – Robert Page

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 4:44 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 4:58 pm
Wales manager Robert Page says his side have ‘winnable games’ at the 2022 World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales manager Robert Page says his side have ‘winnable games’ at the 2022 World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Robert Page has warned Wales’ World Cup rivals that they are not going to Qatar to simply make up the numbers.

Wales booked their spot alongside England, the United States and Iran in Group B by beating Ukraine 1-0 in Sunday’s World Cup play-off final in Cardiff.

Victory secured their first appearance at a World Cup since 1958, but Wales showed at Euro 2016 – by reaching the semi-finals – that they can punch well above their weight in major tournaments.

Wales v Ukraine – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Play Off – Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales captain Gareth Bale (centre) led the celebrations at qualifying for a first World Cup since 1958 (David Davies/PA)

“We’ll show them the respect they deserve but we’re not fearful of anybody,” Wales manager Page told Sky Sports.

“We’ve got that confidence to go into any game.

“We know we’ve got big players that can hurt teams and win games of football.

“Looking at the group, they’re winnable games and anything can happen in a local derby, albeit in Qatar.”

England v Switzerland – Alzheimer’s Society International – Wembley Stadium
England, led by Harry Kane, will be in the same World Cup group as Wales in Qatar (Steven Paston/PA)

Wales will start out against the United States on the first day of the tournament on November 21.

They will then play Iran on November 25 before meeting England four days later.

“We’ve played against the USA, we know they’re a really strong outfit,” said Page, whose Wales side drew 0-0 with them at Swansea in November 2020.

“We played against their European-based players. It was my first game in charge actually.

Wales v USA – International Friendly – Liberty Stadium
USA’s Giovanni Reyna and Wales’ Chris Gunter (left) played in a Swansea friendly between the two countries in November 2020, which ended goalless (David Davies/PA)

“We’ll go toe-to-toe with anybody. That’s the attitude we’ve got. Bring it on.”

World Cup qualification is set to boost the Football Association of Wales’ coffers by at least £10million.

ITV said its coverage of the World Cup play-off final peaked with 4.6 million viewers, with just under half-a-million of them in Wales, and the FAW expect a surge of interest at grassroots level.

Page also believes that qualifying for Qatar will take the profile of football to new levels in Wales.

“We’ve seen the tides turn slightly with regards to football and rugby,” Page said of Wales, who with its three million population is the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup in November.

“When I was growing up in Tylorstown in the Rhondda, playing rugby was the thing to do, not football.

“But I think the tides have turned now and football has become our number one sport.

“We’ll always be known for rugby, of course we will, but this is massive. This is monumental what we have done in qualifying for a World Cup.

“People like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, those senior players, will absolutely go down in history.”

SOCCER Wales
Wales’ World Cup group (PA Graphic)

Reflecting on Wales’ achievement, Page added: “It’s one of those surreal moments when you wake up and think ‘We’re off to the World Cup’.

“Even at the final whistle last night I was thinking: ‘Is this a cruel dream I’m having’?

“But when you realise it’s reality, it’s such a proud moment for the nation. The only thing the senior players was missing off their CV was a World Cup and I’m so proud of helping them achieve that.”

