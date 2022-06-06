Steven Naismith: Scotland have shaken off World Cup pain before Nations League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steven Naismith: Scotland have shaken off World Cup pain before Nations League

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 5:36 pm
Steven Naismith prepares for Armenia (Jane Barlow/PA)
Steven Naismith prepares for Armenia (Jane Barlow/PA)

Steven Naismith is confident Scotland will have banished their World Cup heartache in time for the beginning of their Nations League campaign this week.

Steve Clarke and his players were left dejected last Wednesday as their play-off defeat at home to Ukraine cost them the chance of going to Qatar later this year.

After spending recent days licking their wounds, coach Naismith believes the Scots will be ready to get back into action when they host Armenia on Wednesday before travelling to Dublin to face Ireland on Saturday.

“It was difficult to lift the mood, more so in the days straight after the game,” said Naismith. “It was a big disappointment for fans, staff, players, everybody but nobody will have been hurting more than the players.

“The expectation they put on themselves is big and then to not hit the heights of what they can do is the biggest thing they’ve been feeling.

“With having the time between the games, there was a bit of down time to let the boys go and shake that off by doing whatever they like doing and then get back focused for what is a new campaign.

“We’ve probably seen the results of that in the last couple of training sessions. It’s been much better than where it was after the Ukraine game.”

Naismith admits the blow of not making the World Cup has been particularly keenly felt because expectations have soared in the Scotland camp since they qualified for Euro 2020 and then embarked on a stirring six-game winning streak at the end of 2021.

“You didn’t need to walk in the changing room and say anything (after the Ukraine game),” said Naismith. “Every one of them understood they’d let a very good opportunity go.

“We didn’t get outplayed, it wasn’t unbelievable stuff that Ukraine did that cost us so that’s where the boys look at themselves. It’s a setback and there’s frustration but for this group it’s been real positives for a long time, which is where the root of the disappointment comes from.

Scotland's World Cup dream ended last week
Scotland’s World Cup dream ended last week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“With the progression of the squad, how well we’ve done, getting to the Euros, the expectation goes up and everybody has a real belief we can get to tournaments. That’s where we want to be.

“When the draw originally was made, we were all sitting going ‘decent enough draw’, ‘we can get through these games’. Going into the Ukraine game, the fans, the players and the staff all felt that way. Everybody feels this confidence that comes from three years of good work. That’s where the disappointment comes from.”

Scotland qualified for last year’s Euros through a play-off on the back of winning their Nations League group and Naismith stressed the importance of the upcoming Nations League fixtures as they bid to boost their chances of making it to Euro 2024 in Germany.

“We’ve got to use that disappointment now,” he said. “We’ve done well through a Nations League and got to a tournament, we’ve had a setback now.

“There’s not been that many setbacks since the manager’s come in. Now we’ve got to push on again if we want to be that team that’s consistently chapping on the door of major tournaments and giving ourselves a chance.

“We’ve had a setback but the good thing now is we’ve got three games in quick succession where we can still leave this camp on a positive knowing what a good Nations League campaign can bring at the end of it.”

