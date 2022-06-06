Stuart Broad: It would be pathetic to hold grudge over West Indies omission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuart Broad: It would be pathetic to hold grudge over West Indies omission

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 6:02 pm
Stuart Broad and Joe Root go back a long way with England. (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Stuart Broad and Joe Root go back a long way with England. (Jason O'Brien/PA)

Stuart Broad was happy to renew his old pals’ act with Joe Root at Lord’s last week, claiming it would have been “pathetic” to hold a grudge after being axed for England’s tour of the West Indies.

The five-wicket victory over New Zealand marked the 100th occasion the pair have played Test cricket together over nine years, with both men playing significant parts in the win.

Root was named player of the match for an outstanding unbeaten century in the fourth innings, completing a chase that may not have been possible without Broad’s game-changing new-ball spell on day three.

Yet, just three months ago an England side captained by Root had landed in Antigua with Broad and his long-term bowling partner James Anderson, the country’s two most prolific wicket-takers, nowhere to be seen.

The pair had been dropped in the aftermath of Australia’s 4-0 Ashes win, a move seemingly initiated by interim managing director Sir Andrew Strauss but with the blessing of Root as captain.

That gamble backfired, with Root stepping down after a 1-0 series defeat to pave the way for Ben Stokes’ promotion. Stokes made recalling the veteran seamers a top priority and Broad insisted there was no hard feelings with the former skipper.

“Not at all, Joe and I are great friends,” he said.

“I’ve always been someone who can distinguish between business and pleasure. I can’t fall out with someone because they don’t pick me in a team, that would be a bit pathetic.

“Joe and I spoke at length when he stood down as captain and I said to him how much he had meant to me as a captain, and what a privilege it was playing under him,” he said.

“I told him I hope he really enjoys the next few years, all that pressure has gone now, he’s already a legend of the game, so he can just go out there and enjoy it. Joe has proven his class already but he just keeps doing it.”

The old friendship had already been rekindled away from the cricket pitch, with Root the disappointed party when they sat together to watch their respective football teams in the Championship play-off semi-final.

“I spent a great night with Joe at Nottingham Forest when we beat Sheffield United,” Broad said.

“Afterwards we were drinking red wine with Steve Cooper (Forest manager) in his office until the early hours, so I had to apologise to Carrie (Root’s wife) that he came home a bit late.”

Both men are back in Nottingham this week, with the second LV= Insurance Test taking place at Broad’s home ground of Trent Bridge from Friday and he is hoping to keep the sporting feelgood factor in the city alive.

And, having geed the Lord’s fans up before the vital spell that saw two wickets and a run out off his bowling in the space of three balls, he is happy to act as conductor-in-chief again.

“On the third morning at Lord’s, I ran in and felt the ground was a bit quiet so thought ‘let’s get this ground going’,” he said,

“I know that’s when I’m at my best and there was a real roar when I did it. Matthew Potts at mid-off said ‘keep it going, that’s amazing’.

“It just felt like something was happening and I need to take that into Trent Bridge, because if I get that Nottingham roar, with the party mode the Forest fans are in, it could have a huge benefit. You’ll see this summer, when I feel we need that extra lift and momentum, I’ll do it again.

“I get the sense the city will want to come and support the England team and see it continue.”

