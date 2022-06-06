Nathan Patterson confident he will come back fitter and stronger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Patterson confident he will come back fitter and stronger

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 6:08 pm
Nathan Patterson (right) in training at Oriam (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nathan Patterson (right) in training at Oriam (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland wing-back Nathan Patterson is confident he will be fitter and stronger than ever after his recent injury lay-off.

The 20-year-old was frustrated when he suffered an ankle injury in early April that required surgery and kept him sidelined for almost two months.

However, as he prepares to return to action in Scotland’s Nations League opener at home to Armenia on Wednesday, the Everton player explained that he put his time out of action to good use as he set about working on weaknesses in his game and bulking up physically.

“I’ve used it to get myself a bit bigger and stronger,” said Patterson.
“I’ve been working with the sports scientists and the physios at Everton closely and making sure I’m ready when I come back on the pitch to be stronger.

“We’ve also worked to improve on things on the pitch that I’ve been a bit weaker on. I’ve worked really hard. For five or six weeks, I’ve just been battering the gym trying to progress myself, and doing things that will hopefully benefit me later in my career as well.”

Following last week’s World Cup play-off heartache against Ukraine, Scotland must rouse themselves for their Nations League matches against Armenia (home), Ireland (away) and Armenia (away).

Patterson will not be short of motivation for these end-of-season fixtures, however, as he bids to get some eagerly-awaited game time in the tank to keep himself ticking over before he returns to Everton next month for pre-season.

“It’s always important to play for your country,” he said. “For me as well it’s to try and gain some fitness for myself, going into pre-season. I picked up an injury at a rubbish time but that happens in football.  I’m looking forward to the rest of the season and next season as well. You always want to impress any time you step on the pitch for the national team and Everton.”

Due to a lack of match sharpness, Patterson was a frustrated onlooker as Scotland lost to Ukraine last week. He expects a positive response this week.

“Not to be able to help the team on Wednesday was frustrating,” he said. “We underperformed as a team. Ukraine were the better side and they came out with the win but we’ll hope to bounce back on Wednesday.

“The first few days after the game, it was tough. The place was quite dull and depressed but now we’ve got to grips with it and we’re training well so we’ll hopefully use it as motivation for Wednesday.”

