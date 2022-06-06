Peter Crouch dresses as a dinosaur – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association June 6, 2022, 6:46 pm Peter Crouch dressed as a dinosaur (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 6. Football Peter Crouch as you have never seen him before… Sometimes as a father you have to be a dinosaur pic.twitter.com/W46Bt8LUEc— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 6, 2022 Wales players and fans took to the streets to rework a World Cup classic. Lush 🏴 pic.twitter.com/y9oaTYKAq3— Connor Roberts (@ConnorRobs) June 5, 2022 The PM paid tribute to Wales. Congratulations to @GarethBale11 and the rest of the @Cymru squad in qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.Brilliant to see two UK nations in the competition.Da iawn Cymru!🏴🏴🇬🇧— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 6, 2022 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated. 🙏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/eNg4TPW7GJ— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 6, 2022 Lots of smiles from James Justin and Jarrod Bowen with their England caps. 🏴1️⃣2️⃣7️⃣0️⃣: @jamesjustin98🏴1️⃣2️⃣7️⃣1️⃣: @_JarrodBowen https://t.co/SmN6hWBmYv pic.twitter.com/LoBIbqeG3p— England (@England) June 6, 2022 Man City looked back. #OnThisDay in 2013, we signed the one and only @fernandinho ✍️💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/OU8uYR4O1x— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 6, 2022 James Milner signed a new deal. Couldn’t be happier to extend my stay with this incredible club for another year. Playing football is a privilege and even more so here. Thanks for the support, will do my best to repay it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WEnWsou7ty— James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 6, 2022 Cricket Matt Parkinson reflected on a special week. Fun week 🦁🏴 #705 pic.twitter.com/ktri0SHdNG— Matt Parkinson (@mattyparky96) June 6, 2022 KP was on holiday. Ouma en Oupa sit op die stoep… pic.twitter.com/BixQQudk6L— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 6, 2022 More a shower kinda guy, but not for the next few days…❤️ pic.twitter.com/uJvwbIQbvl— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 6, 2022 England turned back the clock. 🐐 #OnThisDay in 2008 Jimmy was at his very best 😍 pic.twitter.com/5IY6JwEKVM— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 6, 2022 Tennis Wimbledon looked in good nick. 🌱 🌱 🌱#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/gRCZ9BYjpn— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 6, 2022 Coco Gauff thanked her fans after two final defeats. Thanks for all the support back home🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/AfhVag9Fu8— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) June 6, 2022 .@rolandgarros thanks for an unforgettable two weeks 💫✨🙌🏾. PARIS IS MY HAPPY PLACE🧡💛— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) June 6, 2022 Formula One Carlos Sainz scrubbed up well. Wedding weekend!! 👌🏼–#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/4T5OODarU5— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) June 5, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Peter Crouch robot rebooted and Sam Curran celebrates – Friday’s sporting social Juan Mata bids farewell to Manchester United – Thursday’s sporting social Klopp meets Calvin Harris and Milner thanks the fans – Tuesday’s sporting social Neil Warnock replies to Djed Spence – Monday’s sporting social