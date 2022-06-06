Peter Crouch dresses as a dinosaur – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 6.

Football

Peter Crouch as you have never seen him before…

Sometimes as a father you have to be a dinosaur pic.twitter.com/W46Bt8LUEc — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 6, 2022

Wales players and fans took to the streets to rework a World Cup classic.

The PM paid tribute to Wales.

Congratulations to @GarethBale11 and the rest of the @Cymru squad in qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Brilliant to see two UK nations in the competition. Da iawn Cymru! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 6, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated.

Lots of smiles from James Justin and Jarrod Bowen with their England caps.

Man City looked back.

James Milner signed a new deal.

Couldn’t be happier to extend my stay with this incredible club for another year. Playing football is a privilege and even more so here. Thanks for the support, will do my best to repay it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WEnWsou7ty — James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 6, 2022

Cricket

Matt Parkinson reflected on a special week.

KP was on holiday.

Ouma en Oupa sit op die stoep… pic.twitter.com/BixQQudk6L — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 6, 2022

More a shower kinda guy, but not for the next few days…❤️ pic.twitter.com/uJvwbIQbvl — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 6, 2022

England turned back the clock.

🐐 #OnThisDay in 2008 Jimmy was at his very best 😍 pic.twitter.com/5IY6JwEKVM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 6, 2022

Tennis

Wimbledon looked in good nick.

Coco Gauff thanked her fans after two final defeats.

Thanks for all the support back home🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/AfhVag9Fu8 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) June 6, 2022

.@rolandgarros thanks for an unforgettable two weeks 💫✨🙌🏾. PARIS IS MY HAPPY PLACE🧡💛 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) June 6, 2022

Formula One

Carlos Sainz scrubbed up well.