Eilish McColgan beats mum Liz’s Scottish 10,000m record in Holland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Eilish McColgan beats mum Liz’s Scottish 10,000m record in Holland

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 10:16 pm
Eilish McColgan beat her mother’s record at a meeting in Holland (Adam Davy/PA)
Eilish McColgan beat her mother’s record at a meeting in Holland (Adam Davy/PA)

Eilish McColgan beat her mother Liz’s Scottish record with victory in the 10,000 metres at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Hengelo on Monday.

The 31-year-old defied wind and rain at the Dutch venue to finish ahead of world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia in a time of 30 minutes 19.02 seconds.

Liz McColgan, a former world champion and Olympic silver medallist who is now her daughter’s coach, ran the previous Scottish best of 30:57.07 at the same venue 31 years ago.

Now only Paula Radcliffe, with 30:01.09, has gone faster from the United Kingdom.

McColgan told worldathletics.org: “I set out with the intention to chase the British record. It was a lot tougher than I imagined.

“Still, it’s a PB (personal best) and a Scottish record – my mum’s record, which she set here. She’ll be happy for me. She’s my coach.”

Liz McColgan is a former world champion and Olympic silver medallist
Liz McColgan is a former world champion and Olympic silver medallist (Dave Jones/PA)

The event doubled up as a World Championships trial for the Ethiopian team.

Gidey, whose world-leading time of 29:01.03 also came at Hengelo last year, finished second in 30:44.27. Fellow Ethiopian Ejgayehu Taye was third in 30:44.68.

Almaz Ayana, the 2016 Olympic champion and former world record-holder, was seventh.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal