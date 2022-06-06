Neco Williams compares Wales World Cup qualification to being ‘kid at Christmas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neco Williams compares Wales World Cup qualification to being ‘kid at Christmas’

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 10:32 pm
Neco Williams has saluted Wales' perseverance in a challenging World Cup campaign (David Davies/PA)
Neco Williams has saluted Wales’ perseverance in a challenging World Cup campaign (David Davies/PA)

Neco Williams cannot wait to go to Qatar this winter after comparing Wales’ World Cup qualification to ‘Christmas as a kid’.

Williams was one of Wales’ stand-out performers as Robert Page’s side completed a memorable campaign by beating Ukraine 1-0 on Sunday to reach their first World Cup for 64 years.

It was an adventure that began behind Covid-19 closed doors in March 2021, and had considerable and unforeseen hurdles along the way.

Wales’ visit to Belarus last September was moved to the Russian outpost of Kazan due to sanctions against the Minsk government.

Some players missed the game because of visa issues entering Russia.

Wales then had to wait over two months to play the delayed play-off final against Ukraine after its territory had been invaded by Russia.

“It’s been a long campaign,” said Liverpool full-back Williams.

Wales v Ukraine – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Play Off – Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales overcame Ukraine in a delayed World Cup play-off final (David Davies/PA)

“Lots of confusion, rescheduled games, and of course the final was put back because of the situation in Ukraine.

“It was difficult to wait, but you know as players that anything can happen in football.

“That sums up the spirit of the squad 100 per cent. It was just relief at the end.

“It was like walking downstairs when you’re a kid at Christmas and seeing all the presents.

SOCCER Wales
The 2022 World Cup picture is almost complete (PA Graphics)

“Just an unbelievable feeling that is difficult to put into words. I need a few days to sit down and think about it.”

Wales have joined England, the United States and Iran in Group B at the 2022 World Cup, which will be played in November and December.

Kieffer Moore has trod a longer journey than most from non-league clubs such as Truro and Dorchester.

But the 6ft 5in striker now has Premier League football at Bournemouth and a World Cup to look forward to.

Moore said: “The Euros were amazing and I can only dream of a World Cup being that one step more.

Wales v Switzerland – UEFA Euro 2020 – Group A – Baku Olympic Stadium
Kieffer Moore has become a big player for Wales in every sense of the word (PA)

“My journey is weird and wonderful, and I don’t regret any of it.

“It’s been culmination of years and years of hard work, but we’re definitely going to Qatar to compete.

“We’ll get a good pre-season, play the games and hopefully we’ll be in good form ready for it.”

On Wales’ achievement, Moore added: “It’s all about Together Stronger (Wales’ motto).

“I think you can sometimes get lost in it, whereas it’s almost like a little holiday and you can have a good laugh. But it’s very serious at the same point.”

