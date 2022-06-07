Wales name uncapped prop Sam Wainwright as Leon Brown’s replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales name uncapped prop Sam Wainwright as Leon Brown’s replacement

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 3:40 pm
Leon Brown has been ruled out of Wales’ South Africa tour
Leon Brown has been ruled out of Wales’ South Africa tour

Uncapped Saracens prop Sam Wainwright has been called into Wales’ South Africa tour squad as replacement for Leon Brown.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that Brown had failed to recover from a nerve issue suffered on club duty.

And his place in Wayne Pivac’s 33-man squad has gone to 24-year-old Wainwright.

Wainwright, who was born in North Wales, will link up with the squad after the Gallagher Premiership season finishes.

Saracens face a Premiership play-off clash against reigning league champions Harlequins on Saturday.

And if they topple Quins, a Twickenham final appointment with Leicester or Northampton awaits on June 18.

Wayne Pivac
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will oversee a three-Test tour of South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wainwright, a Wales Under-20 international, has played 18 games for Saracens, having joined them in 2019.

Wales ended this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship with a home defeat against Italy, and they face the world champion Springboks in three Tests.

The first game is in Pretoria on July 2, followed by Bloemfontein seven days later, and then Cape Town on July 16.

