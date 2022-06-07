Scotland’s David Marshall announces retirement from international football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland's David Marshall announces retirement from international football

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 4:38 pm
David Marshall won 47 Scotland caps (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Marshall won 47 Scotland caps (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old – who recently signed for Hibernian – was one of four keepers in Steve Clarke’s squad for the current round of fixtures but has decided to call it a day in the wake of the World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine last week.

Marshall – who was the penalty shootout hero against Serbia in November 2020 as Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 – believes now is the right time to step aside and let younger contenders like Zander Clark and Liam Kelly stake a claim to replace regular number one Craig Gordon.

“I have thought long and hard about it since the disappointment of losing to Ukraine,” he told the Scottish Football Association. “I love playing for my country and the experience of helping the team to a major tournament has been the highlight of my career.

“I have memories of playing for Scotland that will last a lifetime but I also know what it is like as a young goalkeeper to have the opportunity.

“That was the overriding factor in my decision: Liam and Zander have been involved in recent squads for a while now and it is important that they can benefit from the experience of supporting Craig as No.1.

“The more I thought about it since the weekend, the more I was convinced it was the right thing to do before we start the Nations League campaign.”

David Marshall
David Marshall’s last game for Scotland was against Croatia (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Marshall retires with 47 caps to his name. He made his debut in a friendly against Hungary in 2004 and his final appearance proved to be the defeat by Croatia at last summer’s Euros. Manager Steve Clarke believes the retiring keeper still has plenty to offer Hibs after stepping down from the international stage.

“Bringing David back in was one of my first decisions when I took the Scotland job and it was an easy one,” he says. “He quickly re-established himself in the team, playing a significant part in our qualification for the Euros, not just with that memorable penalty save but by being a reliable and reassuring presence in goal.

“We have been blessed as a nation to have had three top-class goalkeepers compete with each other in the same era in Craig, David and Allan McGregor.

“That’s two of the three now retired but Craig is determined to carry on for as long as he is able to. I respect David’s decision, even though I know he still has much to contribute as a goalkeeper at club level.”

