Rashford gets to work as celebs bat for charity – Tuesday's sporting social By Press Association June 7, 2022, 5:52 pm Marcus Rashford was hard at work (John Walton/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 7. Football Marcus Rashford put the work in. Mo Salah was home. Egypt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yBeOSlNTbl— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 7, 2022 Gary Lineker had a laugh. When Sterling scored against Germany…. Good times 🏴💙 https://t.co/3pb5Ycy4o0— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) June 7, 2022 Daniel James was still celebrating. History made! For the first time in 64 years we're going to the @FIFAWorldCup! An absolute privilege to be part of this group ❤️🏴 @Cymru pic.twitter.com/Ez9jJMqR76— Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) June 7, 2022 Pompey got creative. 👀 pic.twitter.com/h09Gmn3wKM— Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) June 7, 2022 Spurs revealed their new kit. It's so beautiful 😍 pic.twitter.com/33mlbsAIfo— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 7, 2022 Obviously Harry Kane looks elite. pic.twitter.com/GI6RGgIzQh— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 7, 2022 Liverpool remembered Ian St John, on what would have been his 84th birthday. Remembering a true Reds legend, Ian St John, on what would have been his 84th birthday ❤ pic.twitter.com/IVKERQAU15— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 7, 2022 Vintage Bobby Moore…. Vintage Bobby Moore. The great man at his best 👏🗓 #OnThisDay in 1970 pic.twitter.com/bArrev5Tu0— West Ham United (@WestHam) June 7, 2022 Cricket A week to remember for Joe Root. A very special week for me and my family but the best feeling is winning matches for England. Thanks for all the messages, looking forward to Trent Bridge 🏴🏏 pic.twitter.com/EN0rgUFM5Q— Joe Root (@root66) June 7, 2022 Bear Grylls was part of a star-studded line-up. Good afternoon Wormsley 🤩We are super excited for today…watch this space#RockforRuth 🎸 pic.twitter.com/lIL5TNPv21— Ruth Strauss Foundation (@RuthStraussFdn) June 7, 2022 Kevin Pietersen was up with the birds. Up with the birds…❤️ pic.twitter.com/CTvCIDGzB8— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 7, 2022 And then enjoyed his "greatest ever Lion encounter"… View this post on InstagramA post shared by Kevin Pietersen 🦏 MBE (@kevinpietersen) Rugby Union When Sam met Alice. Went to see @alicecooper last night. What a brilliant concert. Absolute gent and amazing performer. 🤘Now have to persuade my wife to get the drum kit back 😂🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/jA69fBAL57— Sam Warburton (@samwarburton_) June 7, 2022 Boxing Tyson Fury splashed out. Eddie Hearn predicted total carnage. Ricky Hatton showed off his body transformation. Just under a month to go. #getupthereboy #hitmanrises #hitman #bluemoon #manchester pic.twitter.com/CtDmUdBmA7— Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) June 7, 2022 Formula One Lewis Hamilton had fun with his family.