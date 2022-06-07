James Guy believes Adam Peaty could benefit from missing World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Guy believes Adam Peaty could benefit from missing World Championships

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 6:12 pm
James Guy (left) will travel to Budapest without long-term team-mate Adam Peaty (Adam Davy/PA)
Missing the World Aquatics Championships through injury could do Adam Peaty “the world of good”, according to long-term team-mate James Guy.

Peaty was forced to withdraw from the upcoming competition in Budapest after fracturing a bone in his foot.

Guy, who has won Olympic, world and European relay golds alongside Peaty, is part of a 22-strong British team set to compete in the Hungarian capital from June 18-25.

Adam Peaty (second left) and James Guy (second right) won Olympic gold in Tokyo alongside Kathleen Dawson (left) and Anna Hopkin (Joe Giddens/PA)

The 26-year-old believes Peaty may benefit mentally from his enforced break and gain additional motivation for future events, including the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“It would have been our fourth Worlds together and I’ve always shared a room with him so it will be different with him not there,” said Guy.

“You know what? I think it might do him the world of good not being there. Mentally it will make him probably a lot hungrier and probably drive him a lot more for Paris.

“Someone of his accolades, it’s hard to keep that hunger there. You look at all of your greats, your Michael Jordans, your (Michael) Phelps’, they’ve all had a break at some point and I think this is his mental break a little bit.

“Seeing probably (Arno) Kamminga and (Nicolo) Martinenghi rattling the breaststroke without him being there, he’s going to think, ‘right I want to be there, I really want to get back and fight with these boys and show them who I really am’.”

Three-time Olympic champion Peaty won both the 50m and 100m breaststroke titles at the last three World Championships, meaning new winners will be crowned for the first time since 2013.

The 27-year-old from Uttoxeter, who has eight world titles in total, sustained the injury last month while training in the gym.

He is now focused on recovering in time for this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Guy – a two-time Olympic and four-time world champion – feels the British team can remain competitive in the relay events in the absence of their star name.

“I think the relays at Budapest we’ll get a line for the final and we’ll put our best team in the final,” said Guy, who is also set to compete in the 100m and 200m butterfly disciplines.

“We’re not going to be down in the dumps, (thinking) ‘Adam’s not here, oh no, boohoo, cry me a river’.

“We’re going to get on with it and see how fast we can do without him and see how we can challenge for medals without him there.”

