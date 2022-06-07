Saracens flanker Ben Earl crowned Premiership player of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Saracens flanker Ben Earl crowned Premiership player of the season

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 10:32 pm
Ben Earl has been crowned Premiership player of the season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Ben Earl has been crowned Premiership player of the season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Saracens flanker Ben Earl has been crowned Gallagher Premiership player of the season following his outstanding contribution to his club’s title challenge this season.

Earl returned to north London after a year spent at Bristol in the wake of Saracens’ salary cap scandal and made an instant impact with a series of uncompromising displays in the back row.

The 24-year-old England flanker won the last of his 13 caps after last year’s Six Nations but is pushing hard for a recall.

He beat fellow nominees Danny Care and Andre Esterhuizen, both of whom play for Saturday’s Premiership semi-finalist opponents Harlequins, as well as Leicester’s George Ford and Julian Montoya, for the award which was presented at a dinner in central London.

“We’re enormously proud of Ben and how he has developed through our system,” Saracens head coach Joe Shaw said.

“His impact coming back this season has been huge and he has become an increasingly-important player in our squad.

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick
Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick was named director of rugby of the season (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“He is a leader, a phenomenal talent and we can’t wait to see him keep growing over the coming years.”

Leicester boss Steve Borthwick was named director of rugby of the season with the Tigers leading the Premiership table from start to finish of the regular campaign.

London Irish sensation Henry Arundell was named discovery of the season following a series of high-octane displays from full-back that have placed him on the brink of England selection.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal