Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink committed to boosting Burton despite Barnsley approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink committed to boosting Burton despite Barnsley approach

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 10:14 am
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has confirmed he will remain as Burton manager (Steven Paston/PA)
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has confirmed he will remain as Burton manager (Steven Paston/PA)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is determined to continue “building for the future” as Burton manager despite interest from Barnsley.

The Brewers boss led the club to a 16th-placed finish in Sky Bet League One last season and had been in discussions with South Yorkshire outfit Barnsley regarding their managerial vacancy.

Burton chairman Ben Robinson had given the Tykes permission to speak to Hasselbaink, but the Dutchman has now confirmed that he will be staying at the Pirelli Stadium.

Hasselbaink told the club’s official website: “It’s always flattering to be approached by other clubs and to be offered new opportunities, but I have always been very happy at Burton, and grateful for the chairman’s support.

“I have always said that it’s a work in progress here and we have put the emphasis on bringing in young players and building for the future. I’m eager to continue that work and to carry on building an exciting squad here at Burton.

“Just because we are a small club doesn’t mean that we aren’t ambitious and I’m eager to get on with the job and put the speculation about my future to bed.

“I want to thank the chairman and the supporters for their patience, and I hope now we can all look forward to the new season together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal