Fraser Forster to join Tottenham on free transfer from Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Fraser Forster to join Tottenham on free transfer from Southampton

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 11:48 am Updated: June 8, 2022, 1:36 pm
Fraser Forster will swap Southampton for Tottenham (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Fraser Forster will swap Southampton for Tottenham (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Tottenham have announced the signing of England goalkeeper Fraser Forster on a free transfer from Premier League rivals Southampton.

The 34-year-old will join Spurs on a two-year contract on July 1 following the expiration of his Saints deal.

He is expected to provide back-up for Hugo Lloris in north London and most likely to play in the domestic cup competitions.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me,” he told Tottenham’s website. “When a team like this comes along, it’s impossible to say no. I couldn’t get here fast enough to get it done.

“Everything about the place is world-class. The stadium is probably the best I’ve ever been to – ask any player in the Premier League, and that’s what they’ll say.

“The training ground is unbelievable, to be able to come here and work, and work hard, I’m very privileged. It’s an opportunity I’m very grateful for.”

Forster made 162 appearances over an eight-year spell at St Mary’s, including 24 outings in all competitions last season.

Fraser Forster made 24 appearances for Southampton last season
Fraser Forster made 24 appearances for Southampton last season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

He has been capped six times by his country, with his most recent call-up coming in March.

Forster travelled to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and was also part of the Three Lions squad for Euro 2016.

Having begun his career with Newcastle, he spent time on loan at Stockport, Bristol Rovers and Norwich before two successful season-long stays with Celtic resulted in a permanent move to the Scottish club in 2012.

He joined Southampton two years later and, after losing his starting role on the south coast, returned to Celtic Park for the 2019-20 campaign before later returning to favour under Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Tottenham finished fourth last season under Antonio Conte to secure a Champions League return following a two-year absence.

“It will be a fantastic season, fantastic to have Champions League football,” continued Forster.

“Having achieved that, I’m sure the club will want to go as far as they can in the competition.

“I’ve played almost 50 European games, so if I can come in and help in any way possible, that’s what I’ll be looking to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]