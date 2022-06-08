Newcastle closing in on permanent Matt Targett deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newcastle closing in on permanent Matt Targett deal

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 12:33 pm
Newcastle hope to complete a permanent move for Aston Villa full-back Matt Targett (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle hope to complete a permanent move for Aston Villa full-back Matt Targett (Richard Sellers/PA)

Newcastle hope to launch their summer recruitment drive within days by completing a permanent deal for full-back Matt Targett.

The 26-year-old Aston Villa defender enjoyed a successful loan spell on Tyneside during the second half of last season and the Magpies are keen to tie up the transfer as soon as possible, the PA news agency understands.

It is understood the move would cost the club a total of £15milion, with the player’s £3million loan fee part of that figure under a framework established during initial talks.

Newcastle are hopeful that the deal could be done this week, but are taking nothing for granted after negotiating a tricky January transfer window during which they pulled the plug on a series of potential signings after failing to reach agreement following protracted discussions.

The club are also in ongoing talks over Reims striker Hugo Ekitike – one of the men they chased during the January transfer window.

That deal would be considerably more expensive, with reports suggesting the 19-year-old could cost the club’s 80 per cent Saudi-backed owners up to £36million plus add-ons.

Amanda Staveley’s consortium invested around £94million in a January spending spree which helped Eddie Howe guide his team to Premier League safety, but the head coach has repeatedly warned fans not to expect massive investment this summer as the hierarchy attempts to comply with profit and sustainability regulations.

The arrival of new sporting director Dan Ashworth has sparked a flurry of activity at St James’ Park, with midfielder Isaac Hayden joining Norwich on a season-long loan deal with a performance-related obligation to buy on Tuesday, the first of a series of expected departures to make way for newcomers.

