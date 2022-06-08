Charlton appoint former Swindon boss Ben Garner as manager on three-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Charlton appoint former Swindon boss Ben Garner as manager on three-year deal

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 12:54 pm
Ben Garner has been appointed Charlton manager on a three-year contract (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Ben Garner has been appointed Charlton manager on a three-year contract (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Ben Garner admitted he “can’t wait to get going” following his appointment as Charlton manager on a three-year contract.

The 42-year-old’s arrival comes after Johnnie Jackson’s departure in May, with the Addicks finishing 13th in Sky Bet League One last season.

Garner joins the South London outfit having had a successful season with League Two side Swindon and he took the Robins to the play-offs, but they missed out on a spot in the final after losing to Port Vale on penalties.

Speaking to the Charlton website, Garner said: “It feels fantastic to be here. I’m really pleased and can’t wait to get going.

“Charlton is a massive football club. Both in terms of history and tradition and just as importantly in terms of potential and scope looking forwards.

“Attacking football is what I believe in, that is how I think football should be played and I will be looking to implement that from day one, both home and away.

“There is no differentiation in terms of how we prepare, how we will play, we will be consistent and we want to attack.

“We want to have the ball as much as possible, creating chances, scoring goals and being on the front foot, playing with lots of energy without the ball.

“I want the team to be positive and confident, I want the fans to enjoy coming to watch us play.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal