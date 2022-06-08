Harry Randall enjoying ‘massive challenge’ as England target Australia whitewash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Randall enjoying ‘massive challenge’ as England target Australia whitewash

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 5:02 pm
Harry Randall wants England to produced another 3-0 whitewash of Australia this summer (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Randall has urged England to deliver another series whitewash of Australia during next month’s tour.

Eddie Jones has overseen eight successive victories over the Wallabies since becoming head coach at the end of 2015, a sequence that includes a clean sweep of victories across three Tests the following summer.

Randall is battling with Ben Youngs for the role of starting scrum-half when the series begins in Perth on July 2 and the Bristol half-back views the tour as a chance for England to extend their mastery of an old rivalry.

Eddie Jones has masterminded eight straight wins against Australia
“It’s a great opportunity for us to go out there and hopefully beat them 3-0 again like the boys did in 2016. It’s a massive challenge,” Randall said.

“We’ve had few chats around 2016, what it’s like to go to Australia and about some of the boys’ experiences out there. The 2016 tour was very successful.

“Some of those boys relayed back what it took to be successful out there and what it’ll take again. It’s good to have some of that experience in and around the squad.

“Australia are a newish squad on the rise. What better way to challenge ourselves than against an up-and-coming Australia team? We’ll really look forward to that and embrace it.”

England will warm up for the tour by facing the Barbarians in a non-cap international at Twickenham on Sunday week, their first outing since a disappointing Six Nations when they collapsed to three defeats.

Ben Youngs (left) and Harry Randall are competing to become England's starting scrum-half
Jones retains the backing of the Rugby Football Union as the countdown to the 2023 World Cup continues but while recent results represent a step backwards, Randall insists team spirit has grown stronger.

“We felt as a squad during the Six Nations that we built something that’s a foundation for us going forward. We believe it will stand us in good stead,” Randall said.

“Some of the results weren’t perfect but we feel like have got a really good foundation and we know what we have to do to keep building on that.”

Randall has been involved in a three-day training camp taking place in south west London and on Wednesday morning the squad performed their latest ‘Misogi’ – an ancient Japanese purification ritual.

Jones first introduced the practise last autumn with the aim of strengthening the team’s bonds.

“We were in and out of the Thames just out the back of the hotel, which was enjoyable to an extent. We had kayaks and canoes and a few challenges around that,” Randall said.

“There were four teams, we kayaked up the river and then went in and out of the water. It was going very well until the last 100 metres when our canoe and kayaks just filled with water and sank, just like that.

“We had to get to the side to get out and empty out all the water and then rebuild and unfortunately we came last. It’s a way to bring each other together, work as a team and problem-solve.

“It’s also a mental challenge, how can you best stay mentally in the zone for as long as possible, under a lot of stress and fatigue. It challenges us in different ways.”

