Henry Arundell: Nerves over entering England’s big dog zone eased in pub session

Henry Arundell has revealed that his nerves over entering England’s “big dog zone” were eased during a pub session with Ellis Genge and Marcus Smith.

Arundell was called up by Eddie Jones for the first time a fortnight ago following a series of dynamic displays for London Irish and England Under-20s, highlighted by a series of stunning tries.

The 19-year-old full-back’s exploits saw him crowned the Gallagher Premiership’s breakthrough player of the season on Tuesday night and he could make his senior international debut against the Barbarians at Twickenham on June 19.

Entering the England camp for the first time a fortnight ago was a daunting experience, yet he soon felt comfortable amid a concerted effort from Jones’ squad to make newcomers feel at home.

“I was very nervous at first. Most guys who do go in feel like that,” Arundell said.

“But a lot of players were very welcoming, more welcoming than I thought they would be, to be honest.

“You are going into the big dog zone and you think everyone will be horrible, but they are a great group of guys and are really looking after me.

“We went to the pub on the Sunday and I sat with Ellis and Marcus and they were both really good to me, having a chat and calming the nerves.

“Being called up by England is the kind of thing you dream about. It sounds like a cliche, but it’s true.

“To get it now is obviously very exciting. It doesn’t mean I’m going to play. It doesn’t mean I’m going to get capped any time soon.

“It is about learning as much as possible so I can go back to the club or possibly either go on tour to Australia with England or play for the under-20s.”

Arundell’s high-octane try against Toulon in early May propelled him into rugby’s mainstream, but it was a less spectacular solo effort as a replacement against Wasps a week earlier that really aroused Jones’ interest.

🔍🏆𝘼𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙇𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙍𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣@henry_arundell has been named Land Rover Discovery of the Season at the #PremRugbyAwards. Some first season from 𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑜𝑤𝑛. Read more 👉https://t.co/Tn0l9C3QmO pic.twitter.com/RuS6WXu8Oq — London Irish (@londonirish) June 7, 2022

England’s head coach noted how he spilt a simple catch but composed himself quickly and went on to score with a clever chip and chase.

“The first high ball I got I dropped near the touchline. I had someone screaming in my ear and I wasn’t paying attention,” Arundell said.

“It was more just like a bounceback type game. I had played previously in Premiership games and scored tries but they weren’t the performances I’d want entirely, not just scoring a good try.”

Arundell is in contention to travel to Australia next month and he knows the key to maintaining his current trajectory is to continue following his instincts.

Henry Arundell is one of the fastest players in the Premiership (Simon Marper/PA)

“As soon as you start overthinking, that’s when you kind of lose that natural energy and that fun to play rugby,” he said.

“I’ve done a lot of stuff with psychologists about that and I think a lot of players do feel that as well. As soon as you start trying to do too much, you actually do worse.

“It is just reminding myself that I am only 19 and I have to keep enjoying myself and having fun.”