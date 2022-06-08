Birthday boy Eddie Hearn not happy with his dad – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association June 8, 2022, 6:04 pm Eddie Hearn wanted a better birthday message off his dad Barry (Stephen Pond/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 8. Football Harry Maguire was moved by his visit to the Munich memorial. It was an honour to visit the Manchester United Memorial at Manchesterplatz to pay my respects to the 23 people, including eight Busby Babes, whose lives were lost in the Munich Air Disaster ❤️ #FlowersofManchester pic.twitter.com/toJXxPNnBi— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 8, 2022 And thanked England fans for their support. Thanks for your unbelievable support #EnglandAway 😍 pic.twitter.com/ykzXIn5j5h— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 8, 2022 Harry Kane moved up the list. 5️⃣3️⃣ @WayneRooney5️⃣0️⃣ @HKane4️⃣9️⃣ @SirBobbyThe captain is up to second on the #ThreeLions' all-time goalscoring list! 👏 pic.twitter.com/vgwreYCYlo— England (@England) June 8, 2022 Jude Bellingham set the record straight. ❌ Just a little rinse and spit for the cramp.🤦🏽♂️🤣 https://t.co/Xz9rA6IuQo— Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) June 8, 2022 A great servant was remembered by his former clubs. Today marks three years since the tragic passing of Justin Edinburgh.A Spurs legend, never forgotten. 💙 pic.twitter.com/B8ueObttsy— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2022 Justin Edinburgh (December 18, 1969 – June 8, 2019)𝗔𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 💙#Gills pic.twitter.com/RlcyVK0Qzs— Gillingham FC (@TheGillsFC) June 8, 2022 Becks was all smiles. CR7 chilled out. Newcastle dropped their new home kit. #UnitedAsOne 💪⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Xo9Ii5QI5d— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 8, 2022 Jack Harrison showed off his skills on holiday. Cricket No run! #Origin distracting @marnus3cricket from his shadow batting pic.twitter.com/16LeFiF7WG— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) June 8, 2022 KP dropped in. Arriving at the greatest place on the planet – @LeopardCreekCC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kml8ISTORW— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 8, 2022 Boxing Happy birthday to Eddie, from Barry. Massive happy birthday to my son Eddie. Proud of you boy. @EddieHearn— Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) June 8, 2022 But Eddie was not impressed… No phone call just a tweet..if you wanted a shout out for more followers or to buy your book then you should have just asked 😂 https://t.co/BvJI31qrZt— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) June 8, 2022 The Hitman had a special sparring partner. Formula One A touch of Star Wars from Mercedes. Vintage Silver Arrows. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/oD7EoXmUqw— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 8, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Steve Kerr speaks out and Andy Murray has his say – Wednesday’s sporting social Federer in Venice and Salah sets record straight – Wednesday’s sporting social Westwood marks son’s 21st and Stokes’ F1 dream ends – Tuesday’s sporting social Farewell to former Australia spinner Shane Warne – Wednesday’s sporting social