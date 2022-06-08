Lancashire stage late fightback to beat Roses rivals Yorkshire at Headingley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lancashire stage late fightback to beat Roses rivals Yorkshire at Headingley

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 10:24 pm
Lancashire secured a dramatic win (Mike Egerton/PA)
Unbeaten Lancashire won a last-ball thriller against Roses rivals Yorkshire at Headingley to extend their lead at the top of the North Group.

The hosts looked to be on course for victory with captain David Willey, having just passed his half-century, still at the crease with 17 balls remaining and 22 needed.

However, he gloved a catch back to bowler Richard Gleeson and the dynamic swung the way of the Lightning.

But it still needed Tom Hartley to take a catch inches from the boundary to deny Dominic Drakes the final-delivery six to secure the win – while a four would have produced a second tie within two weeks between the two sides.

Tim David’s blistering 66 from 32 balls and his 96-run partnership with Dane Vilas, who made 40, lifted Lancashire to an imposing 213 for five.

But Yorkshire appeared to be cruising to victory thanks to Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s 77 from 43 balls, with the hosts 124 for one in the 10th over.

But the visitors turned things around with a flurry of wickets to open up a three-point advantage at the top, with their nearest rivals now Birmingham Bears after their comfortable six-wicket win at Durham.

Ben Raine, who also took two for 22, scored an unbeaten 51 in the hosts’ 141 for seven and the Bears recovered from the first-ball loss of Paul Stirling with the key innings coming from Alex Davies with 49 and Adam Hose with 28 not out.

South Division leaders Surrey extended their unbeaten run with an equally-convincing seven-wicket victory at home to Sussex.

A 110-run opening stand in 13 overs between Will Jacks, who made 57, and Jason Roy (50) put the hosts in command in their pursuit of the Sharks’ 146 for seven and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard powered them home with an unbeaten 23 off 11 balls as they won with 21 balls to spare.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice top-scored with 49no for the visitors, with Tom Alsop (38) and Harrison Ward (31) also contributing.

