On This Day in 2007 – Justine Henin claims third straight French Open crown

Belgian Justine Henin claimed her third straight French Open crown by ruthlessly dispatching Ana Ivanovic on this day in 2007.

Henin, world number one at the time, needed little more than an hour to clinch a one-sided 6-1 6-2 rout against then 19-year-old Ivanovic, who was playing in her first grand slam final.

Henin followed Monica Seles in becoming only the second woman in the Open era to claim three successive Roland Garros titles, lifting the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen for the fourth time in five years.

Number of women's players to win 4 or more @rolandgarros titles in the Open Era? 3️⃣ Number of players to do so without dropping a set…twice? 1️⃣ Happy Birthday to a French Open legend and Hall of Famer, Justine Henin! 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/9iJYoNIFcM — Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) June 1, 2021

It was an emotional triumph for the Belgian, who had reunited with her family following the breakdown of her first marriage earlier in the year.

Henin, who did not drop a set during the tournament, said: “I have still not understood what has happened to me. It’s just great. I wanted this victory so much. There are a lot of emotions.

“It was the atmosphere, what I felt when I won, and the fact that my family was there. It’s been a huge step in my life in the last few months. And I was glad I could give them this victory. We are finally united in this joy.”

Already 10 years ago… In 2007, Justine Henin claimed her last Roland-Garros. Interview with our four-time champ.https://t.co/YdcuTNvWHW pic.twitter.com/GWpfHq8mth — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 7, 2017

Ivanovic was unable to overcome her nerves, saying: “At the beginning, I felt OK and I tried to put the nerves aside. But then I realised where I was and what was happening. Then my ball toss was going everywhere.

“It was frustrating, because I know I can perform better and be closer. It was my first time in such a situation and there were many emotions. But I still think I did everything I could. I can learn from this.”

Ivanovic went on to win her only grand slam title in Paris the following year while Henin claimed the last of her seven slam crowns at the US Open later in 2007.