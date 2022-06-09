Noel Mooney says FAW would be ‘delighted’ if Gareth Bale’s next club was nearby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Noel Mooney says FAW would be ‘delighted’ if Gareth Bale’s next club was nearby

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 11:36 am
Gareth Bale has been linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff ahead of this year’s World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chief executive Noel Mooney says the Football Association of Wales would be delighted to see Gareth Bale play club football in his home country ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Wales captain Bale is a free agent after leaving Real Madrid following a trophy-laden nine years in Spain, and has been strongly linked with a return to hometown club Cardiff.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has refused to rule out the possibility of the forward playing in the Sky Bet Championship in the Welsh capital, saying in a recent interview that “what Gareth does next is not about money”.

Wales v Ukraine – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Play Off – Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Welsh FA boss Mooney told Sky Sports: “He is a very special talent and we are very lucky that he is from Cymru (Wales), he grew up up the road in Whitchurch in Cardiff.

“His club situation is absolutely up to himself, who he signs for. I hope for him he makes the right decision in lots of ways.

“As long as he’s leading us out in the FIFA World Cup come November we’ll be happy.

“We are here at the Cardiff City Stadium, and the FAW is out at the Vale of Glamorgan, which is not so far.

Noel Mooney File Photo
“So from a logistical perspective, and the FAW being selfish about it, if he did come back to this area – or anywhere nearby to be fair – we’d be delighted because we’d see more of him.

“The more we see of Gareth the better. It doesn’t have to be Cardiff City by the way, but if he does come back to this part of the world we’d be very happy.”

Bale has a home close to Cardiff’s training base, and national-team manager Robert Page has said such a move to a familiar facility that Wales also use “ticks all the boxes” and “makes a lot of sense”.

He has also been linked with Newcastle and the MLS in the United States, but the Welshman’s camp have dismissed reports that he could remain in Spain with Madrid-based Getafe.

Angel Torres, the Getafe president, told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser on Wednesday: “I spoke with the player’s agent this morning.

“He has been offered to us. We will consider it. I am going to have to speak to the technical staff.”

Bale made a late substitute appearance on Wednesday as Wales suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Holland in the Nations League.

Wout Weghorst’s stoppage-time header condemned Wales to a first home loss since November 2018, ending a record-breaking run of 19 games.

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Ben Davies, who led Wales with Bale absent from the starting XI, said: “When you arrive at this level and win games like we have we’re going to play against the best teams.

“If you make mistakes these teams will punish you, so it’s a big learning curve for our team.

“There’s plenty to learn going forward.”

Holland’s winning goal came just moments after Rhys Norrington-Davies had equalised, Frenkie De Jong evading several challenges to set up one final Dutch attack.

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Davies said: “It’s the end of the game when he’s going through. We need to bring him down. Simple as that.

“Stop the attack there. Take a yellow and move on. That happens in football and you’ve got to learn from that.

“It was a shame we didn’t stick on for the draw.

“It’s very disappointing because we got back into the game and threw it away at the end. “It was a good goal, but we had chances to stop it.”

